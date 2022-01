One of the nation’s top defenses has played the last two games, largely, without its most impactful defender — and it hasn’t really missed a beat. Auburn starting center Walker Kessler has been saddled with foul trouble the last two games, fouling out against both Florida and No. 24 Alabama in the last week. It has been a somewhat frustrating stint for Kessler, the Tigers’ 7-foot-1 big man who leads the country in both block percentage and defensive box plus minus.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO