ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

City Council discusses train blockage of intersections

Ida County Courier
 4 days ago

The Ida Grove City Council met on Monday, January 3rd in the temporary City Hall at the Rec Center. Mayor Devlun Whiteing called...

idacountycourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Council discussing program to help first-time homebuyers with settlement costs

Wilmington City Council is considering a bill that would aid those looking to buy their first home in Wilmington. The Community Development & Urban Planning Committee passed an ordinance that would form the Wilmington First State Home Ownership Down Payment and Settlement Assistance Program, aimed at trying to help family move into single-family homes or duplexes.
WILMINGTON, DE
statepress.com

Tempe City Council candidates discuss streets and urban development in forum

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Tempe City Council candidates were unable to address community questions in person. Instead, the proposed extension of the streetcar, various urban development plans and other topics needed to be discussed virtually. Six of seven candidates running for three open seats on Tempe...
TEMPE, AZ
capcity.news

City Council Work Session set to Discuss Crow Creek Restoration Efforts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Cheyenne City Council announced that it will hold a Work Session on Friday, January 14th at 12:00 p.m. According to city officials, the purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to Crow Creek Restoration efforts aimed to enhance, restore, and revitalize the ecological values and functions of Crow Creek and its tributaries for the public.
CHEYENNE, WY
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Council holds public discussions on proposed SporTran routes

The Bossier City Council held a public workshop with Sportran officials on Tuesday, January 11 for the purpose of discussing bus service in South Bossier City. During Tuesday’s workshop, Bossier City Council members asked several questions of Sportran officials regarding the cost, ridership and safety related to the proposed South Bossier bus route.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#Grove City#Intersections#The City Council At Large#Landus
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Council Considers Studies of Four Troublesome Intersections

Resident complaints have prompted the Dexter City Council to request proposals from city engineers, OHM, to analyze four troublesome intersections. The Council considered the proposals at its January 10, 2022 meeting. Main Street at Baker Road. The complaint here is that the intersection traffic signal does not have a designated...
DEXTER, MI
drgnews.com

Mobridge City Council discusses commercial and highway zoning issue

At Tuesday (Jan. 11th) night’s meeting of the Mobridge City Council, Grant Oxner, owner of River’s Edge Repair (formerly Ron’s Repair) went before the council to appeal the zoning board’s recent denial of his request to rezone his lot on West Grand Crossing from general commercial to highway commercial. The zoning board’s concern is the space Oxner has to work with for both repair and auto sales. Councilperson Jade Mound said the permitted uses of both general commercial and highway commercial need to be addressed and clarified. The council then passed a motion to uphold the Zoning Board’s decision. Councilmen Kyle Jensen and Randy Carlson both voted against. Oxner will be able to operate his repair business but not have car sales on his lot.
MOBRIDGE, SD
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Larson’s Office Responds To Council’s Mask Mandate Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and her administration released a statement Tuesday in response to the city council’s failure to pass a new mask mandate Monday night and after the council agreed the mayor’s office has full power and resources to lead the way on emergency orders like a mask mandate if that office so chooses, instead of the city council.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
headynj.com

City Council Discusses Amending Jersey City Cannabis Control Board Rules

The Jersey City Council considered amending their Jersey City Cannabis Board rules and regulations yesterday at their first in-person caucus meeting since the pandemic. City Clerk Sean Gallagher noted the meeting was held in council chambers as opposed to the caucus room so that social distancing would still be possible. Council President Joyce Watterman said if the COVID-19 numbers continued to rise, they would revert to remote meetings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
heraldcourier.com

Bristol, Tennessee City Council to discuss wastewater treatment plant improvements

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A $3.18 million project to rehabilitate part of Bristol’s wastewater treatment plant will be considered during tonight’s 7 p.m. Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting at the Slater Community Center. The Bristol Wastewater Treatment Plant is operated by the Bristol, Tenn. Utilities Services Division, which...
BRISTOL, TN
KJCT8

Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council discussed marijuana regulations within the city at a Monday evening workshop. The council is still deciding how to award licenses for businesses to sell cannabis products. The process could be a weighted lottery, a merit system, a hybrid of both processes, or the use of sufficiency criteria.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen City Council to discuss Historic Overlay District, rezoning

Several developers are aiming to rezone undeveloped business plots to multi-family rental properties at Tuesday's Killeen City Council meeting. Of the four rezoning requests, three would create a duplex. According to staff reports, the projects are located on 8th Street, 10th Street, Stringer Street, and West Avenue I. The projects...
KILLEEN, TX
KEVN

Rapid City Council meets to discuss recommended community project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council met Monday for the next step in the Vision Fund selection process. The Vision Fund Citizen Committee has 16 recommendations for community projects coming in totaling around $36,000,000. An additional 4 city projects come in just shy of $10,000,000. The Vision...
RAPID CITY, SD
smcorridornews.com

San Marcos City Council approves the Transportation Master Plan and begins discussion of animal services committee

SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos City Council met in person and virtually on January 4 at 6 p.m. to analyze and dispute various ordinances and resolutions. The Council approved an ordinance amending the official zoning map of the city and an ordinance annexing about 21 acres of land into the city. They also approved a resolution approving an Interlocal Funding Agreement with Hays County relating to the testing of drug evidence by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball City Council discusses potential uses for American Rescue Plan Act funding

Tomball City Council discussed potential uses for the funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes $350 billion of federal COVID-19 relief funds for cities, at its Jan. 3 meeting. Tomball will receive a total of $2.92 million, half of which it has already received, while the remaining half will come this year, City Manager David Esquivel said.
TOMBALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy