City Council discusses train blockage of intersections

At Tuesday (Jan. 11th) night’s meeting of the Mobridge City Council, Grant Oxner, owner of River’s Edge Repair (formerly Ron’s Repair) went before the council to appeal the zoning board’s recent denial of his request to rezone his lot on West Grand Crossing from general commercial to highway commercial. The zoning board’s concern is the space Oxner has to work with for both repair and auto sales. Councilperson Jade Mound said the permitted uses of both general commercial and highway commercial need to be addressed and clarified. The council then passed a motion to uphold the Zoning Board’s decision. Councilmen Kyle Jensen and Randy Carlson both voted against. Oxner will be able to operate his repair business but not have car sales on his lot.

