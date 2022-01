Jesuit leads the way with five honorees, but Mountainside, Westview, Tualatin, Sherwood and Valley Catholic all represented.The Jesuit volleyball team may have come up just short in their bid for a state title, but their work this past fall didn't go unnoticed by those around the state, for five Crusader netters were honored on this year's list of 6A all-state honorees—two of which were first-teamers. Jesuit's senior middle blocker Tess Masingale, along with fellow senior, libero Maisie Alexander, joined Sheldon's Beaux Bruegman, Central Catholic's Elliott Bush, South Salem's Laila Leaks, and West Linn's Emily Warmenhoven on this year's first team....

TUALATIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO