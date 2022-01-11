The first pig-to-human heart transplant could lead to thousands more

A Maryland man became the first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig last week.

A Maryland man has lived three days after receiving a genetically modified pig heart transplant.

The nine-hour-long operation took place at the University of Maryland Medical Center on Friday and was the first time the heart of a genetically modified pig has been successfully transplanted into a human without being immediately rejected.

The patient, 57-year-old David Bennett, agreed to take part in the experimental surgery after exhausting all other treatments for his heart disease and becoming ineligible for a traditional heart transplant.

Before the surgery, Bennett knew there was no guarantee that the procedure would be successful and that it came with unknown risks and benefits.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice,” Bennet said a day before the surgery, according to a statement from the University of Maryland Medical Center.

On Monday, the University of Maryland Medical Center reported that Bennett was breathing on his own but was still connected to a heart-lung machine that does about half the work of pumping blood throughout his body, according to USA TODAY. The prognosis is still unclear, and doctors will need to closely monitor Bennett and his new heart.

“The successful procedure provided valuable information to help the medical community improve this potentially life-saving method in future patients,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, professor of surgery at UMSOM, in the statement.

Doctors are excited about what the surgery could mean for the thousands of patients waiting for new organs. Roughly 110,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant in the United States and more than 6,000 people die each year while waiting for one.

Although over 41,000 organ transplants were completed last year, an all-time high, there is still a shortage of organs.

Physicians used a pig heart provided by Revivicor, a regenerative medicine company based in Blacksburg, Virginia.

