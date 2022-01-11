ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

'The customer is rarely right': New restaurant embraces 'absurdity,' staff well-being

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXhVf_0djLID0F00
Buy Now Adam Hasley, middle, with staff members, is the owner of Flying Squirrel. Located near the Fry Street area of the University of North Texas, the restaurant features all-day breakfast and is open until 3 a.m. on weekends. Jeff Woo/DRC

What’s got breakfast until 3 a.m., $1 weekend mimosas and an albino squirrel mascot? Fry Street’s newest addition.

Located at 1216 W. Hickory St., the Flying Squirrel is serving up breakfast and lunch favorites beginning Tuesday, when it hosts its soft opening in the former Potbelly Sandwich Shop location. Open until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, the restaurant will be open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, offering cocktails alongside late-night staples like chicken and waffles, grilled cheese and vegan pizza. But that’s not all that’s unique about the new dining spot.

“Our business model is based on two main facets: Get a good location and prioritize the mental, physical and emotional well-being of the team,” owner Adam Hasley said. “Everyone hears whenever they go into a restaurant that the customer is always right, and that’s just such a toxic mentality. The first thing we teach staff is the customer is rarely right and they know they’re encouraged to be their full selves.”

Apart from an apron and nonslip shoes, staff can wear whatever they choose to work. Customer complaints are taken by Lucky, the restaurant’s albino squirrel mascot.

“Unfortunately, squirrels don’t talk, so the only response they’ll get is a squeak,” Hasley said.

The model is an attempt to change the way restaurants are run. A former server himself, Hasley is no stranger to the stories that often circulate among service workers about dealing with impossible customers and unsupportive work environments. It’s what has kept some from returning to service jobs over the past year.

Hasley also spent time at the National Restaurant Association, interviewing restaurant operators across the U.S.

“Diving into emerging trends and really looking at where the industry’s going, it seemed inevitable that you have to at some point change your model to be people-first, rather than that toxic ‘the customer’s always right’ [model],” Hasley said. “A lot of larger organizations are starting to see that shift, and they’re starting to pivot to really prioritize the people.”

At Flying Squirrel, staff are more than just expendable workers: They’re valued for who they are, Hasley said. And the restaurant’s model doesn’t mean it’ll lack customer service.

“We have the friendliest staff ever, but truly at the end of the day, they’re the lifeblood of our entire operation, and without them, we could not function,” Hasley said. “Management knows from the very beginning that we work for them — we work for our employees.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugAwd_0djLID0F00
Buy Now Flying Squirrel, in the Fry Street area near the University of North Texas campus, is a new restaurant that features all-day breakfast and is open until 3 a.m. on weekends. Jeff Woo/DRC

That also means encouraging staff to have fun and bring a dose of spontaneity to the space.

“You might have a server dance party break out in the middle of a rush-hour peak, and that could be a possibility,” Hasley said. “The next day you might see a giant albino squirrel popping a champagne bottle with a sword. You could also just have a perfectly normal dining experience — no matter what, we just want you to never fully know what to expect.”

The restaurant also plans to introduce other fun events, such as RuPaul watch parties every Friday.

Though some University of North Texas students might find familiarity in Lucky — and the eagle the mascot is riding in the restaurant’s logo — there’s no affiliation with the university, Hasley said. But Lucky is a star in his own right at the Flying Squirrel, with a commissioned Lucky Mona Lisa greeting customers as they enter the restaurant.

The eatery plans to soon offer an array of vegan and gluten-free options, including for those with food allergies, but is operating off a temporary menu while it waits for a hood system. Aside from offering late-night drinks, the dining spot also plans to offer mocktails and other nonalcoholic favorites for the sober community. The staff hopes that, before long, everyone will be able to find something they love on the menu.

For now, they are enjoying the journey.

“We’re really just leaning into the absurdity — it’s been such a fun ride to get here,” Hasley said.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
insideedition.com

Customer at Arizona Restaurant Leaves Waitress a $1,000 Tip

A waitress at an Arizona restaurant came up big when a regular customer gifted her with a massive tip. "This seems like a movie or something you see on the news," Jocelyn Streeper said. "It doesn't happen to you. I went and flipped over the bill and saw how much they left me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so crazy.'"
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absurdity#Food Drink#Potbelly Sandwich Shop
dmagazine.com

Well, It Looks Like Dallas Restaurants Are Adjusting to Omicron

If you’re sensing a bit of deja vu heading into 2022, you’re not alone. As the omicron variant of COVID surges, some Dallas restaurants and bars are taking steps to reduce its already rapid spread. We’ve been here before: high community transmission leads to sick staff and a...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Veganuary: How this Ohio restaurant is embracing the one-month vegan challenge

CLEVELAND — For many people, the new year means a fresh start. “I can honestly eat either way. It doesn't really matter to me, especially with the way that we do the food. There's really no difference to me. I mean, don't get me wrong, I love juicy chicken, but juicy, delicious vegetables are also a great thing,” said Kitchen Manager Nick Pejeau.
OHIO STATE
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Customer Intelligence Is Key to Revolutionizing Restaurants Inside and Out

It may not look like it at first glance, but every interaction you have with your guests generates data. From the moment they set foot inside your restaurant to the first time they log onto your website, your customers are sharing vital pieces of information that can fundamentally change how your brand operates.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SCDNReports

Restaurant in Ohio is Kept Open by Volunteer Customers

Restaurant in Ohio is Kept Open by Volunteer Customersscreenshot. The El Tipico Restaurant has been a landmark and Toledo favorite since 1968. On Jan 7th, they had to inform their customers that they would be forced to close temporarily. They explained that staffing shortages due to COVID would keep them closed for about a week.
OHIO STATE
Axios Charlotte

10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte

What is pizza without cheese? For those who can’t, or choose not to, eat cheese it, can mean looking on in envy as others celebrate National Pizza Week. What’s happening: Axios Charlotte reader Brandi Collier asked us, on behalf of everyone who loves pizza but has a dairy allergy or is lactose intolerant, for suggestions on […] The post 10 vegan pizza options in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

24 Food and Drink Trends for 2022

It’s no news that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the restaurant industry, threatened bars and cocktail lounges with obsolescence, interrupted supermarket supply chains, and altered eating and drinking habits across the land. (Here are 20 ways the pandemic has changed restaurants for good.) None of those challenges, however, have stopped the constant innovation in those […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Orange Leader

Restaurant feeds customers for free during power outage

The owners of an Orange restaurant was not going to let a power outage stop them from helping a community in crisis during a power outage Sunday. More than 50 people came to The Ten West Dinner and were able to get their first hot meal of the day after blackouts knocked out the power in frigid temperatures.
ORANGE, TX
Shore News Network

What Drinking Black Coffee Says About You

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
Los Angeles Daily News

Can’t find pasta or cat food? Empty store shelves here to stay

Social-media sites are full of photographs of empty grocery-store shelves, and the head of one of the biggest U.S. supermarket chains says the situation will take weeks to improve. Albertsons Cos. had been expecting that supply outages would be improving by now, but “omicron has put a bit of a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy