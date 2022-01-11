ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton's deputy director for capital projects headed to North Carolina

Rachel Wood, Denton’s deputy director for capital projects and engineering, will leave the city for Asheville, North Carolina, on Friday.

Wood will take over as Asheville’s assistant city manager, where her salary will be $168,000, according to the Citizen Times.

She earned a salary of $141,749 in her current role with Denton, according to records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Wood previously worked as Denton’s deputy director of development services and the city manager’s chief of staff. Before moving to Denton, Wood worked in the city manager’s office of Charlotte, North Carolina.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Wofford College and a master’s from the University of North Texas.

She is expected to begin her new role on Jan. 24.

