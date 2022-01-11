Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 12.27.46 PM.png

US war pilot Charles McGee, who faced military segregation as he became a legendary member of the all-Black flying force known as the Tuskegee Airmen, died Sunday at age 102, officials said.
"Today, we lost an American hero," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin -- himself a barrier-breaker as the first African American to lead the Pentagon -- said on Twitter about the aviator who was one of the last surviving members of the famed unit.
"While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character," Austin added. "Rest in peace, General."
McGee served in World War II as well as the conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, flying more than 400 missions in total.
