Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 12.27.46 PM.png

America’s Most Expensive Home For Sale – Twice As Big as the White House!. One of the world’s most expensive homes, appropriately named “The One,” has just hit the market at $295 million. Once projected to list for as much as $500 million, construction ran several years late causing financial issues for the developer. If The One sells anywhere near the $295 million ask, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in California, well over the $177 million that venture-capitalist Marc Andreessen paid for his Malibu mansion in 2021 and the $165 million that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid in 2020 for his Beverly Hills estate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO