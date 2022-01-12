ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Medical Implants And Medical Alloys Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Scientific Developments And Growing Geriatric Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

 3 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Medical Implants and Medical Alloys Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical implants and medical alloys market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The...

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Global Autonomous Ships Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Operational Safety Of Ships In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Autonomous Ships Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous ships market, assessing the market based on its segments like level of autonomy, component, ship type, fuel type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Healthcare Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Rise Of Big Data In The Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Healthcare Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, deployment model, application, end user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Public Cloud In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud services brokerage market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, deployment model, organisation size, vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
U.S. & India Sports Graphics Market to Reach $4,268 Million at 3.1-GR During the Forecast Period 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & India Sports Graphics by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the U.S. & India sports graphics market was valued at $2,820 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,268 million by 2023. The U.S. sports graphics market size was valued at $2,149 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,656 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023; however, the India sports graphics market size accounted for $671 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach at $1,612 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1%.
MARKETS
Fundus Camera Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. List of Key Players. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Kowa Company, Ltd. Optomed...
ELECTRONICS
Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million By 2025

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper...
MARKETS
High Barrier Shrink Films Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "High Barrier Shrink Films Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'High Barrier Shrink Films Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The High Barrier Shrink Films Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
ATLANTA, GA
Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
BUSINESS
Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Power Tools Market to Grow $45.2 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 5.7%

According to a research report "Power Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact by Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, Others), Mode of Operation, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growing construction industry in the emerging economies, high demand for power tools in automotive industry, rising adoption of battery-powered power tools globally, and surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial environment.
BUSINESS
Machine Safety Market Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controller, and Others) Implementation (Individual and Embedded), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
Smart Cooling Systems Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smart Cooling Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS

