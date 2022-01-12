ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Next Big Thing in Wet Cat Food Market | Wet Cat Food Market to Reach $7.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7-GR

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

According to Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Cat Food Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Price Point (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, supermarket/hypermarket, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global wet cat food industry generated...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Cultured Sugar & Vinegar Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Automotive OEM Coatings Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Automotive OEM Coatings Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Electric Scooter Rentals Market Outlook; Continues to Rise at Good Pace | Lime, Bird, Mobike

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lime, Bird, Gogoro, Skip Scooters, Vogo Automotive, Yellow, Dott, Mobike, MeiTuan, Spin & Niu International etc.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Food Industry#Allied Market Research#Online Store#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Power Tools Market to Grow $45.2 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 5.7%

According to a research report "Power Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact by Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, Others), Mode of Operation, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growing construction industry in the emerging economies, high demand for power tools in automotive industry, rising adoption of battery-powered power tools globally, and surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial environment.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market by Service Type (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology), Animal, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Fundus Camera Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. List of Key Players. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Kowa Company, Ltd. Optomed...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Global Autonomous Ships Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Operational Safety Of Ships In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Autonomous Ships Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous ships market, assessing the market based on its segments like level of autonomy, component, ship type, fuel type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report - Forecast Till 2030

Corrugated packaging market is projected to be worth USD 415.73 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 233.61 billion in 2021. The packaging business has seen significant expansion in recent years, particularly in the global corrugated...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million By 2025

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Phthalic Anhydride Market Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global phthalic anhydride market was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in use of phthalic anhydride in manufacturing of alkyd...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Cooling Systems Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smart Cooling Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to Cross $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1%

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Machine Safety Market Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Interlock Switches, Safety Controller, and Others) Implementation (Individual and Embedded), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Air Quality Monitoring Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis

This research report will give you deep insights about the Air Quality Monitoring Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 120 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy