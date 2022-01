“From Our Farm to Your Family” is the motto of the Albano Family Farm. The Albano family’s goal is “to make clean farm-raised meat accessible to our customers.”. Wanting to be a part of something new, something grand and a new start to be independent and free, Silverio Albano could think of no other place to come than the United States of America. In 1938 he sailed across the ocean from Ponsa, Italy, to New York. He settled with his aunt in the Bronx and found work in the construction industry.

