ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Department of Wildlife Resources Scoping Period Open for Fishing and Boating Regulations

By Bonnie Ralston
alleghenymountainradio.org
 3 days ago

According to a press release, the scoping period is open for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources fishing, aquatic wildlife management and boating regulations. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is beginning its biennial process for changing the regulations guiding recreational fishing, aquatic wildlife management, and boating. New regulations will go...

www.alleghenymountainradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Fishing Regulation Changes Have Taken Effect, Be Informed!

Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes that took effect Jan. 1, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Black Bass – The area where no minimum length limit on smallmouth bass is required has expanded to the Nebraska Public Power District Canal starting at the Sutherland Reservoir outlet to the confluence with the South Platte River in Lincoln County; this includes Lake Maloney. Bufflehead Wildlife Management Area and David City Ponds are added to the list of waters where the minimum length limit on black bass is 21 inches.
HOBBIES
cherokeephoenix.org

Natural Resources boss quizzed over hunting, fishing rules

TAHLEQUAH – Now that a hunting and fishing compact with the state has expired, the Cherokee Nation is using its own tribal code to regulate the popular pastimes within the reservation – a move that prompted additional questions from Tribal Councilors on Jan. 10. During the monthly Resource...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thesungazette.com

Department of Water Resources is lukewarm on wet winter

SACRAMENTO – Late December storms have given way to clear skies and a beautiful snowcapped mountain view. But the state’s Department of Water Resources is tepid on how much those storms helped solve California’s drought. DWR’s Dec. 30 manual survey recorded 78.5 inches of snow depth and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: New regulations designed to expand angler opportunities

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The new year brings new regulations for fishing in Vermont. They allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release. Officials say the idea is to simplify the sport and provide additional opportunities to anglers. Ike...
WATERBURY, VT
Cape Gazette

2022 may bring changes to fishing regulations

As we begin 2022, there look to be a few changes in our fishing regulations. First, the good news. Summer flounder regulations may remain status quo. It seems the stock is stable, and according to the latest estimates from the Marine Recreational Fishing Program, we did not overfish our quota in the past few years.
HOBBIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

DNR 2022 fishing regulations guide now available

Start planning your fishing adventures for the new year and be sure to review the updated 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler, you can always find something of...
GEORGIA STATE
Express-Star

Wildlife Department to push for licensing authority

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is again seeking a major overhaul to hunting and fishing license fees. The agency wants to control the fee-setting structures itself, rather than going through the legislature. With the bill-filing deadline for the second session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature coming up next week,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Boating#Dwr#Fisheries Division#P O Box#Wvls#Allegheny Mountain Radio
The Oklahoman

Tribes' hunting and fishing rules mostly mirror Oklahoma's regulations, but there are differences

Hunting and fishing regulations issued by the Choctaw and Cherokee nations for their citizens mostly align with the state's current game and fish laws. Season dates, bag limits and daily fish possession limits for tribal citizens who hunt and fish on the reservations mostly mirror those already established by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
CHOCTAW, OK
WCAX

Vt. Fish & Wildlife hosting free ice fishing lessons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of free ice fishing clinics this winter. The department says each clinic lasts two and half to three hours and will include instruction about ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish. Officials say everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. The clinics will range from Introduction to Ice Fishing to a trout fishing program.
VERMONT STATE
bristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Edwards Park: December 28. Elevation dropping, water 51. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and corn in coves, around points, and shorelines. Next trout stocking will be on December 30. Ft. Gibson: December 27. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. Blue catfish good on live shad and shad...
HOBBIES
castlecountryradio.com

Division of Wildlife Resources Update

The Division of Wildlife Resources takes time each month to speak with Castle Country Radio to discuss various topics. Conservation Outreach Manager, Aaron Bott stopped by the radio station to discuss ice fishing conditions and the new trail camera regulation. The conditions are becoming favorable for ice fishing, especially at...
ICE FISHING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
mendocinobeacon.com

State Fish and Wildlife announces habitat funding

The California State Department of Fish and Wildlife released their approved funding list for Fisheries Habitat Restoration Program projects. Of the fifteen projects approved in Northern California, seven are located in Mendocino County for a total funded amount of approximately $4.9 million. The projects will focus on salmon and steelhead recovery habitats at designated points along particular streams. Some sites have already benefited from earlier project phases. The following is a list of the approved projects. All dollar amounts are approximate.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

2022 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary available online

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The 2022 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary is available online at WVdnr.gov. Printed copies will be available at license agents and WVDNR district offices in early January. Anglers are encouraged to review the new regulations to familiarize themselves with changes. For clarification or more information, contact...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy