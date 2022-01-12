Department of Wildlife Resources Scoping Period Open for Fishing and Boating Regulations

Anglers must be aware of fishing regulation changes that took effect Jan. 1, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Black Bass – The area where no minimum length limit on smallmouth bass is required has expanded to the Nebraska Public Power District Canal starting at the Sutherland Reservoir outlet to the confluence with the South Platte River in Lincoln County; this includes Lake Maloney. Bufflehead Wildlife Management Area and David City Ponds are added to the list of waters where the minimum length limit on black bass is 21 inches.

