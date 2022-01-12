ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NEW Abbott Elementary “New Tech” on 01/18/22

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "New Tech" - When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Alexander City Schools to Switch to Virtual Learning

Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning effective Friday, January 14. The school system says students will return to schools on Thursday, January 20. In a news release, the school system says it will continue to monitor COVID cases, instances of quarantine, as well as staff and student absences.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Schools Extend Virtual Learning

The Lowndes County Board of Education says it is extending virtual learning. The board says students will learn remotely through Friday, January 21. In the announcement, it says teachers will send assignments home for students to complete. Please contact your child’s school if you have any questions about the assignments.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
cbs4local.com

New principal named at Rosa Guerrero Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday announced the appointment of Angelica S. Hernandez as principal of Rosa Guerrero Elementary School. Hernandez is an educator with more than 20 years of experience as a classroom teacher and a campus administrator. She has served...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ann Walter
Person
Tyler James Williams
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central announces new elementary principal

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central Board of Education is expected to name Jennifer Szpila as elementary assistant principal, a role serving all five elementary schools in the district. Szpila has worked in the South Colonie Central School District for 15 years, most recently as an administrative dean and a Committee on Special Education chairperson addressing […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES
Paso Robles Daily News

New ‘Outdoor Learning Garden’ debuts at Winifred Pifer Elementary

Local non-profit One Cool Earth has built five new ‘living laboratories’ this year in SLO County. – Local non-profit One Cool Earth has seen a boom in demand for school gardens in the wake of the pandemic. Schools are in need of outdoor classrooms as a safe way to learn and spend time as a community. This year alone, One Cool Earth has built five new “living-laboratories” in San Luis Obispo County, increasing their partner schools to a total of 23 schools on the Central Coast, including the new “Outdoor Learning Garden” at Winifred Pifer Elementary in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
alabamanews.net

Selma City Schools Switch to Virtual Due to COVID Spread

All Selma City Schools will shift to virtual learning due to the rise in COVID cases. Selma City Schools report 77 COVID cases as of January 13, compared to 22 the week before. School leaders say in-person learning will resume Wednesday, January 19. Schools will share information regarding learning. Grab-n-Go...
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Abbott#Abc
alabamanews.net

MPS to Switch to Virtual Learning Starting Tuesday, January 18

Montgomery Public Schools announced Wednesday that all schools will shift to virtual learning next week. With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, MPS says starting Tuesday, January 18 through Friday, January 21, it will close the schools to allow time to deep clean and sanitize all school buildings. Bulk meal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPISD – Contreras picked as new principal at Nixon Elementary

The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Cindy Contreras as the next principal at Dr. Nixon Elementary School in Northeast El Paso. Contreras will return to Nixon after having served as assistant principal at the campus in 2019. An educator with more than 15...
EL PASO, TX
The Guardian

Cow review – Andrea Arnold’s deeply moving chronicle of the life of a dairy cow

The first documentary from Andrea Arnold deals, like several of her fiction films, with fractured mother-daughter bonds. But the mother in this case is Luma, a Holstein Friesian cow; the daughters – and we meet two of them, born during the course of Arnold’s four-year-production period – are calves who are wrenched from their mother’s side with a haste that, like much in the life of a dairy cow, seems unduly callous.
ANIMALS
alabamanews.net

Community Members React to Lanier High School Consolidation

After the consolidation was announced on Tuesday, parents and other members of the community expressed outrage about the idea of closing down Sidney Lanier high school. parents, students and alumni all shocked to hear about m-p-s’s decision to close the doors on Sidney Lanier high school. For many reasons including the overall tradition of the school and the rivalry between carver and Lanier.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
Rottentomatoes.com

Abbott Elementary

The percentage of Approved Tomatometer Critics who have given this movie a positive review. The percentage of users who rated this 3.5 stars or higher. You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Super Reviewer. Step 2 of 2. How did you buy your ticket?. Let's get your...
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.04 - New Tech - Press Release

“New Tech” – When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students’ results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
EDUCATION
d23.com

Meet the Class Clowns of Abbott Elementary

The new ABC comedy Abbott Elementary is in a class of its own. Airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series—created by executive producer Quinta Brunson, who stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues—follows a group of dedicated and passionate public school teachers (and a slightly tone-deaf principal) who are determined to help their students succeed in life, despite the odds stacked against them.“The important thing with comedy is to make sure you have that absurdist point, right?” says Brunson. “You need to have that thing that goes a little bit farther than what happens in real life. That balance allows us to tell these stories. If we were just straight‑up telling people the reality of what’s happening in these schools, that’s not fun to watch; that’s just a documentary. But we get to have this absurdist humor, which I hope gives people the opportunity to laugh and think. And ultimately, I want people to be able to laugh with us.”
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy