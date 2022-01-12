NEW Abbott Elementary “New Tech” on 01/18/22

The new ABC comedy Abbott Elementary is in a class of its own. Airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series—created by executive producer Quinta Brunson, who stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues—follows a group of dedicated and passionate public school teachers (and a slightly tone-deaf principal) who are determined to help their students succeed in life, despite the odds stacked against them.“The important thing with comedy is to make sure you have that absurdist point, right?” says Brunson. “You need to have that thing that goes a little bit farther than what happens in real life. That balance allows us to tell these stories. If we were just straight‑up telling people the reality of what’s happening in these schools, that’s not fun to watch; that’s just a documentary. But we get to have this absurdist humor, which I hope gives people the opportunity to laugh and think. And ultimately, I want people to be able to laugh with us.”

