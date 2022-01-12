Breaking News: Needles, CA: Needles City Council fails to approve an ordinance that would no longer accept applications for issuance of conditional use permits for retail cannabis businesses.
Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council fails to approve an ordinance that would no longer accept applications for issuance of conditional use permits for retail cannabis businesses during their regular meeting held on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 inside the Needles City...zachnews.net
