ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka to meet all debt repayments while rebuilding FX reserves - cenbank chief

By Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

COLOMBO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government will meet all 2022 debt repayments and work on a more comprehensive plan to address dwindling foreign exchange reserves, central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said, as the country suffered another ratings downgrade.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka managed to boost its reserves to $3.1 billion at the end of December thanks to a yuan currency swap with China worth $1.5 billion and is in talks with India and Qatar to obtain multiple credit lines and a currency swap arrangement, totalling around $2.9 billion. read more

The country needs to repay about $4.5 billion in debt this year, starting with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond (ISB) maturing on Jan. 18 for which fund allocations have already been made, Cabraal said.

"Not paying debt will push us into bigger challenges," Cabraal said during an event organised by the department of government information.

"We need a more comprehensive, longer-term plan to address debt and other issues in the Sri Lankan economy. Not honouring ISBs will get Sri Lanka into a path of pain."

Meanwhile S&P Global Ratings cut Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating deeper into "junk" territory, to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' with a negative outlook, citing rising repayment pressures and "uneven access" to financing.

"These developments indicate a rising probability of sovereign default scenarios playing out over the next 12 months in the absence of an unforeseen positive development," S&P said.

Sri Lanka's finances had already been under pressure before the pandemic with tourism falling off as a result of the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 that targeted churches and hotels and killed 267 people.

Cabraal said the country has lost about $9 billion from tourism revenue due to the pandemic in the last two years, but he expected a pick-up in tourism in the next 2-3 months would help rebuild reserves.

ENERGY IMPORT BILL

The recent sharp increase in the energy import bill, due to surging global prices for oil and gas, have exerted more pressure on Sri Lanka's reserves.

Cabraal said the negotiations with India were at advanced stages. Sri Lanka is seeking a $1 billion credit line, and a $400 million swap arrangement with India, plus a $500 million credit line for fuel involving Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), which has operations on the island.

And discussions with Qatar for a $1 billion credit line are also under way. Cabraal said the government could also look at a fresh loan from China, which is Sri Lanka's fourth biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan.

Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds are testimony to the waning confidence: The Jan. 18 bond is trading almost at par, while the $1 billion July issue stands at just above 70 cents in the dollar, with bonds maturing 2025 , and beyond trading deeply distressed at half their face value.

"There is broad agreement that the country will have to go to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) eventually and that we will then see a debt overhaul, and the market is pricing this in," said Lutz Roehmeyer at Capitulum Asset Management, who holds the country's sovereign bonds.

The government is reluctant to seek support from the fund.

"Approaching the IMF is not something to be taken lightly," Cabraal said. "Our view is the path we are on is the most appropriate. The IMF is not a fix-all solution, it's not a magic wand."

Writing by Swati Bhat, additional reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Simon Cameron-Moore and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian assets hammered by Russia-West standoff; Brazil's real weakens

* Russian, Ukraine dollarbonds at April 2020 lows * Brazil retails sales unexpectedly rise * Argentine inflation rise more than expected * EM stocks saw inflows of $6.7 billion in week to Wed - BofA By Susan Mathew Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian stocks slumped another 4% to nine-month lows on Friday, while the rouble was back at 76 a dollar and bonds at over 2-1/2-year lows as talks with the West over Ukraine hit a dead-end. Ukraine was hit by a cyberattack splashing a warning across government websites to "be afraid and expect the worst," while Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on its neighbor's frontier, released pictures of more of its forces on the move. Russia said it was open to more talks with the United States, while Germany is slated to hold talks with Moscow next week. Should the situation not escalate, Russian markets could recover soon given strong fundamentals, analysts say. The rouble will recover "in a matter of days", and fixed income markets will pick up too, said Alexander Kudrin, chief strategist at investment manager Aton. Elena Lovén, senior portfolio manager, EM equities, at Swedbank Robur, said if the global rotation from growth to value stocks goes on this year as interest rates rise, Russian markets will benefit as it is almost three-thirds geared to value in terms of commodity companies. Ukraine bonds were at April 2020 levels, while the hryvnia hit near nine-month lows of 27.989 a greenback. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira, South Africa's rand , and Mexico's peso firmed between 0.2% and 0.4% against a steady dollar, while stocks took a hit after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials opened doors to speculation about four interest rate hikes this year as opposed to the three that were priced in. But emerging market stocks enjoyed inflows of $6.7 billion in the week to Wednesday, while bonds suffered the largest outflows in three weeks at $400 million, BofA said in its weekly flow tracking note. Brazil's real fell 0.3% despite data showing a surprise rise in retail sales in November, as a fall in China's imports of meat, copper and iron ore - significant export items for Brazil - dampened sentiment. In Argentina, data overnight showed inflation rose back up to 3.8% in December, above forecasts and to its highest level since last April. This adds pressure on the central bank, which raised the key interest rate to 40% recently. BofA's weekly note said emerging markets led the largest global tightening wave since 2011 with 49 global rate hikes versus seven cuts over the last six months. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1256.68 -0.52 MSCI LatAm 2193.06 -0.38 Brazil Bovespa 105402.48 -0.12 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4466.79 -1.01 Argentina MerVal 84761.29 -0.714 Colombia COLCAP 1464.96 -0.12 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5436 -0.29 Mexico peso 20.3167 0.08 Chile peso 815.4 0.02 Colombia peso 3973.34 -0.25 Peru sol 3.87 0.21 Argentina peso 103.8100 -0.04 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Imf#Fx#Isb#Sri Lankan#Ccc#S P
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crisis gets compounded by China's debt-trap diplomacy

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): Sri Lanka's foreign exchange crisis is compounded by its inability to meet the financial obligations initiated in co-operation with China on several projects. Sri Lanka is currently grappling with a severe foreign exchange crisis and facing a daunting 2022 to meet maturity obligations of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 8-week high as U.S. CPI meets estimates

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513 * Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 1% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors took in stride data showing U.S. inflation rose strongly in December. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2518 to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513. U.S. stock index futures extended gains and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. It follows gains for Wall Street on Tuesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to recent gains on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 1% at $82.01 a barrel. On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar broke the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600, which was seen by some traders as a bullish signal for the currency. Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated to pay a "health contribution" in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.696%. On Monday, it touched its highest level in more than six weeks at 1.753%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lanka debt pain will go from China to Wall St

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sri Lanka is the poster child for China’s so-called “debt trap diplomacy”, so asking Beijing for easier repayment terms looks logical amid a worsening financial crisis. Other options for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may be to seek disjointed funding support from India and others or another bailout from the International Monetary Fund that will force austerity onto a pandemic-weary population. But cash-strapped Colombo may be better served by its first overseas sovereign debt default.
WORLD
The Guardian

Sri Lanka appeals to China to ease debt burden amid economic crisis

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has sought to reschedule its huge Chinese debt burden in talks with visiting foreign minister Wang Yi, the president’s office said. “The president pointed out that it would be a great relief if debt payments could be rescheduled in view of the economic crisis following the pandemic,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sri Lanka to sign oil terminal deal with India

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has agreed with India to jointly redevelop a strategic oil terminal consisting of nearly 100 large oil tanks, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said Tuesday. He said the Cabinet approved the proposal and an agreement with India should be signed within this month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexican president urges investors to 'Mexicanize' Citi asset sale

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday urged domestic investors to snap up the consumer banking arm of Citigroup (C.N) in his country after it went on sale this week. "We can turn it into something very good, if, without authoritarian measures, it's...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian central bank veteran Shvetsov to leave post in March

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sergei Shvetsov, the Bank of Russia’s first deputy chairman, will leave his post on March 21, the central bank said on Friday. Shvetsov may become head of the supervisory board of MOEX Group, which runs Russia’s largest exchange, the group said in a statement, subject to committee and shareholder approval.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as selling pressure abates

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was on track to snap a 3-day losing streak on Friday as a selling spree driven by the view that Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced-in appeared to abate. The U.S. dollar index was 0.1% higher at 94.931, but still...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy