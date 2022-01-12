ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrive Alliance planning caregiver series

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 3 days ago

Thrive Alliance will offer the first of a six-part video series called “Help and Hope for Family Caregivers” at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20. The videos and accompanying workbook address the emotional, physical and...

tribtown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

Area nurse named ‘Caregiver of the Year’

Adriel Davis honored for exceptional care during COVID-19 pandemic. Columbia, Md.— Registered nurse Adriel Davis has been named the staffing Caregiver of the Year by Maxim Healthcare Group, a national provider of home healthcare, companion and behavioral care, healthcare staffing, and workforce solutions. A traveling nurse, Davis has been...
COLUMBIA, MD
ourquadcities.com

Free caregiver program set for January

According to a recent AARP survey of Illinois caretakers, three out of four current and former caregivers age 40-plus say that it is extremely or very important to have more resources and training for family caregivers. The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will offer a new program especially for...
HEALTH
mlivingnews.com

Caring for Caregivers

“I don’t know what to do. I love her, but I’m exhausted and frustrated all the time.”. Being a caregiver to someone you love can be draining physically, mentally and emotionally. It’s vital to recognize the signs of caregiver burnout and to develop some strategies for how to address those issues. Ignored, burnout can eventually lead to a host of larger problems, including an inability to provide adequate care.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiving#Family Caregivers#Thrive Alliance
WKRC

Caregiver burnout is high in pandemic times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Healthcare providers say they’re seeing a dangerous trend among caregivers in the community. After nearly two years of this pandemic, many are feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. If you or someone you love is in need of long-term care, and you’ve been putting off that care...
NORTH BEND, OH
healthleadersmedia.com

7 Achievements and Recommendations from the Alliance of Community Health Plans

"We know nothing in healthcare will be successful if we do not have a way to pay for it—and if [it] does not serve everyone in a community." — Alliance of Community Health Plans Community health plans are often the unsung heroes in their markets, demonstrating close relationships with local providers and a deep knowledge of community needs. Covid-19 has made these bonds even more important, and inspired innovations that meet immediate pandemic needs while driving longer-term solutions. Local payers are taking these same actions, summarized by theAlliance of Community Health Plans in its 2021 Report on Affordability and a recent blog on federal policy recommendations for 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
ourherald.com

Caregiver Shortage Takes Toll On Seniors

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wear on, health care providers of almost every field and background have seen new problems emerge or, in some cases, watched as longstanding issues grow more complicated and more challenging. Among these is the state’s chronic shortage of in-home caregivers—personnel who provide a range of household and personal services to seniors requiring additional assistance. […]
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Startup that helps companies support employees who are family caregivers raises $12.1M Series A

A startup that helps employers provide support to employees who are also family caregivers as part of their benefits package has raised a $12.1 million Series A investment. Ianacare, a Boston-based company launched by CEO Jessica Kim and COO Steven Lee in March 2021, connects caregiver support resources in a single platform, giving employees access to tools including a personal caregiver coach.
ADVOCACY
bigrapidsnews.com

The caregiver journey: Resources along the way

For many caregivers, this is a role they were thrust into. Mom experienced a fall and needs some extra help. Your partner has surgery and recovery doesn’t go as planned. Regardless of the reason, you are now responsible for someone else’s well-being on top of your own. Research conducted by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving in 2020 showed that over 53 million American adults served in an unpaid caregiving role for someone aged 50 or older (relative, parent, parent-in-law).
HEALTH
TribTown.com

Alzheimer’s Association offers tips for dementia caregivers

Because weather conditions — colder temperatures, snow and ice and early darkness — can be particularly challenging and stressful for the 215,000 dementia caregivers in the Hoosier State, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering the following tips for keeping loved ones safe. Be prepared. Winter...
INDIANA STATE
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
psychologytoday.com

3 Essentials for Staying in Love

How many people wish the initial rush of “being in love” could last? While some may dismiss these feelings as infatuation or human evolution’s way of baiting people to procreate and continue its existence, others suggest the first stages of love might be the truest expression of love. For instance, Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief and The Honeymoon Effect, maintains that the initial feelings of falling in love yank people from their self-obsessive autopilot-driven thoughts and behaviors and plop them into the beautiful, magic moment.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Questions to Ask Your Partner

Unless we intentionally show our partners that they’re important to us, they will likely come to believe the opposite. Arguing to learn maintains connection; arguing to win causes disconnection. Parenting conflicts are inevitable and must be reconciled in the long-term best interests of the children. 1. Can you tell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Knowridge Science Report

People with COVID-19 infections may age much faster

In a new study from Baylor College of Medicine, researchers found compared to healthy people, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had strongly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione. The results suggest that supplements that reduce oxidative stress and oxidant damage and increase glutathione...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

Column: Dementia caregivers need help

In 2008, with little warning, my husband, Andy, was asked to leave a job he loved and excelled at. It was a total shock. From my vantage point, I had noticed the long hours and extent of his responsibilities seemed to be catching up with him, and I thought he might be suffering from exhaustion or depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
southkernsol.org

Increased 911 calls leads to release of community message

Kern County’s healthcare and emergency response systems released a joint community message Friday in which they urged residents to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Our healthcare and emergency response systems continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Michelle Corson, Program Manager/Public Relations Officer of the Kern County Public Health Services Department. “Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls and emergency room visits that are taxing our entire emergency response system.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
psychologytoday.com

Why We Struggle with Living in the Moment

Being present in the moment requires a perfect blend of mindfulness and mindlessness. Being present in the moment is a purposeful mindset. There are steps you can take to improve mindfulness and feel more present. Focusing on being present in both enjoyable and mundane moments is important for mindfulness. After...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy