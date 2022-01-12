Thrive Alliance planning caregiver series

How many people wish the initial rush of “being in love” could last? While some may dismiss these feelings as infatuation or human evolution’s way of baiting people to procreate and continue its existence, others suggest the first stages of love might be the truest expression of love. For instance, Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief and The Honeymoon Effect, maintains that the initial feelings of falling in love yank people from their self-obsessive autopilot-driven thoughts and behaviors and plop them into the beautiful, magic moment.
Comments / 0