Thrive Alliance planning caregiver series

"We know nothing in healthcare will be successful if we do not have a way to pay for it—and if [it] does not serve everyone in a community." — Alliance of Community Health Plans Community health plans are often the unsung heroes in their markets, demonstrating close relationships with local providers and a deep knowledge of community needs. Covid-19 has made these bonds even more important, and inspired innovations that meet immediate pandemic needs while driving longer-term solutions. Local payers are taking these same actions, summarized by theAlliance of Community Health Plans in its 2021 Report on Affordability and a recent blog on federal policy recommendations for 2022.

