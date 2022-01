The ABAO Bilbao Opera has announced that it has ceased ticket sales its performances of Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito.”. Per the opera house’s official statement, the Basque Government ordered the venue to limit its seating capacity to a maximum of 800 spectators, within other measures to stem the exponential spread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The Bilbao Opera will add one performance on Jan. 26, and move the Jan. 25 performance to Jan. 24. Entry to performances will be allowed exclusively for ABAO members, as agreed by the General Assembly of the entity.

