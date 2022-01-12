ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rick Gosselin's final NFL rankings have the Packers and Bucs on top

 3 days ago
17. Miami. Hall of Famer Don Shula coached the Miami Dolphins for 26 years. He retired after the 1995 season as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach. In the 26 seasons since his departure, the Dolphins have employed eight different head coaches, including Jimmy Johnson and Nick Saban. They begin the search for a ninth head coach since Shula this month following the firing of Brian Flores after back-to-back winning,albeit non-playoff, seasons. Last week: 19

18. Indianapolis. The Colts must not have been aware of the Hard Knocks curse when they agreed to become the first in-season subject of the award-winning HBO series in 2021. Eighteen teams have been featured since 2001 in the training-camp version of Hard Knocks. Not a one has gone on to win a Super Bowl and only six went on to qualify for the playoffs, including the Cowboys this season. The Colts saw their own post-season hopes dashed in their season finale, a shocking road loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Indy has an NFL-high seven Pro Bowlers but no playoffs. Last week: 12

19. Minnesota. Just as the brilliance of Tom Brady in New England got a lot of head coaches fired in Miami, the brilliance of first Brett Favre and then Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay has spelled doom for a lot of coaches in the NFC North. In the 30-year run of Favre and Rodgers, the Packers have won 16 division titles, qualified for the playoffs 23 times and reached nine NFC title games. The Packers have won three NFC championships and two Super Bowls. Green Bay captured its third consecutive NFC North title this season with a 13-4 record. The Detroit Lions fired their head coach after the 2020 season and both the Bears and Vikings fired both their head coaches and general managers on Monday. Last week: 20

20. Cleveland. The Browns fielded a Top 5 defense and a Top 4 rushing attack but have very little to show for it – a disappointing 8-9 record for a team that entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. Covid ravaged the Browns, Odell Beckham became a major distraction before his mid-season departure and QB Baker Mayfield slumped. Last week: 22

21. Baltimore. QB Lamar Jackson missed the final four games of the season with a sprained ankle and the Ravens lost them all. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, lasted only a quarter in the last game he did start – the 13th game against Cleveland – and the Ravens lost that one, too. So an 8-4 start to the season evaporated into an 8-9 non-playoff finish. Last week: 17

22. Seattle. The Seahawks finished last in the NFL in time of possession at barely 25 minutes per game – and that was with a low-turnover quarterback (Russell Wilson) and a low-turnover offense. (13 turnovers, fewest in the NFL). The problem was a defense that couldn’t get off the field. Seattle finished 28th in the NFL in defense, allowing an average of 379 yards per game. When the Seahawks needed stops, the defense couldn’t deliver them, which explains their 7-10, non-playoff finish. Last week: 24

23. Washington. You wonder how Washington’s fate might have changed had Ryan Fitzpatrick not suffered a season-ending injury in the first half of the season opener. He was a big-armed quarterback who threw for 300 yards six times and 400 yards once in his 20 starts with Miami over the previous two seasons. He was replaced by Tyler Heinicke, who threw for 300 yards once in his 15 starts. Washington finished 7-10 with the NFL’s 21st ranked passing attack. Last week: 26

24. Atlanta. Dante Fowler finished 82nd in the NFL in sacks this season with 4 ½. He led the Falcons. Atlanta collected a league-worst 18 sacks this season. That’s barely one a game. In fact, Atlanta posted one sack or less in 13 of its games this season. If you can’t rush the passer, you cannot win in the NFL. Last week: 21

25. Denver. Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan enjoyed long runs as head coach of the Broncos with John Elway as their quarterback. Reeves coached Denver for 12 seasons and went to three Super Bowls with Elway. Shanahan coached the Broncos for nine years and won two Super Bowls with Elway. Well, Elway is no longer on the field. He’s in the front office. And the absence of a franchise quarterback on the field has resulted in some short coaching stays in Denver. Since Shanahan’s departure after the 2008 season, the Broncos have cycled five head coaches through the building in the last 13 years. Only the presence of Peyton Manning allowed John Fox to last as long as he did – four years. The Broncos let Vic Fangio go this week after three non-playoff seasons. Last week: 23

26. Chicago. In 2018, Matt Nagy was the NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bears, winning 12 games and capturing an NFC North title. In 2020, he coached the Bears to a wild-card playoff berth. But in January of 2022, Nagy is looking for a job. He was fired after a 6-11 season playing with a rookie quarterback. Talk about a lack of patience. He leaves with a 34-31 record in four seasons. Last week: 25

27. Georgia. The Georgia defense could play as a unit in the NFL right now. The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years with its victory over Alabama this week. I’d love to see Georgia play the Falcons. Last week: Unranked.

28. Carolina. The Panthers have opened the season with a different quarterback each of the last three years – Cam Newton in 2019, Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 and Sam Darnold in 2021. It appears they will be four for four in 2022. Darnold didn’t work out as coach Matt Rhule had hoped. Injuries limited him to 11 starts and he won only four times. He threw more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (9). Last week: 27

29. NY Jets. When the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach, they expected their defense to make a quantum leap from bad to good. It didn’t. The Jets finished 24th in defense without Saleh in 2020 and 32nd with him in 2021. Saleh had been the defensive coordinator of a Top 5 defense at San Francisco before moving East to take over the Jets. New York hopes it now has its franchise quarterback in place in Zach Wilson. This offseason the focus needs to be on the defense. Last week: 28

30. Detroit. The Lions beat NFC playoff teams Arizona and Green Bay and tied AFC playoff team Pittsburgh in a 3-13-1 season. Detroit has some pieces in place on the offensive line (C Frank Ragnow and OT Penei Sewell) and also some skill players to build around in RB D’Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. Finding a quarterback remains the holy grail for Detroit and about 20 other NFL teams. Last week: 31

31. Houston. How much of a rebuild are the Texans facing in 2022? The Texans were an underdog in 16 of the 17 games they played this season. In the one game they were favored – Week 12 against the New York Jets – they lost at home. The Texans were a double-digit underdog a league-high 10 times in those 17 games. If you bet Houston every week and took the points, you were given 169.5 points on the season. And you lost money. The 4-13 Texans covered the point spread only seven times. Last week: 29

32. Jacksonville. The Jaguars upset AFC East champion Buffalo and essentially cost both the Dolphins and Colts playoff berths with two other upsets. But the rest of the season was a mess. The Jaguars lost every other game in finishing 3-14 and were one of only two NFL teams that failed to win a game on the road. The Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer midway through a 3-14 season. Jacksonville will now be looking for its fifth head coach in the last 11 years. Last week: 32

33. NY Giants. The 4-13 Giants are facing a serious rebuild – and there will be a new guy tasked with that rebuilding with the announcement this week that general manager Dave Gettleman is retiring. The new GM's first task will be hiring a head coach since Joe Judge was fired this week. New York finished 31st in the NFL in passing with the continuing struggles of QB Daniel Jones, whom Gettleman drafted sixth overall in 2019. Can’t pass in the NFL, can’t win. Last week: 30

New York City, NY
