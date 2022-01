Alt-rock band, Rolo Tomassi, have released an intense new single titled, “Closer,” along with a music video. The song comes off of their exciting new album, Where Myth becomes Memory. Their album is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 4. Some of the other videos that they’ve already released include “Drip” and “Cloaked,” all of which have videos as well. The videos have been gaining some major traction, already having 500,000 views on Youtube.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO