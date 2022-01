The College of the Ozarks Athletic Department has announced the Fall 2021 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. In order to achieve honor roll status, students must be a varsity participant in a Bobcat or Lady Bobcat sport and achieve a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Athletes achieving a grade point average of 3.00-3.49 are White Scholars, while attaining a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 reaches distinction as a Maroon Scholar. 73 total athletes achieved honor roll status for the spring semester of 2021; 34 Maroon Scholars and 39 White Scholars.

