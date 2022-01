RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is coming to Google Play and the App Store this January 18. This tabletop-inspired character battler RPG is developed by WIMO Games. The game focuses on the village of Whitestone that's currently under siege by the Twilight Empire. This evil organization has in its ranks filled with the likes of nefarious goblins, savage orcs, and cunning elves. The only thing that stands in the way of this Empire are the wizards, warriors, and rogues that are drawn to the city in hopes of earning honor, glory, and of course, loot.

