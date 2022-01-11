ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash gains after Evercore calls the stock a structural COVID winner

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvercore ISI upgrades Door Dash (NYSE:DASH) to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at In Line. In its note released after the market closed, the firm also...

Jim Chanos
#Covid#Stock#Food Delivery#Door Dash#Dash
Motley Fool

2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The massive potential of the metaverse continues to draw investors. Matterport's emphasis on spatial data offers numerous applications in a digital world. Zoom's beaten-down stock could stage a metaverse-driven revival. The compelling growth potential of the metaverse continues to catch the attention of investors. BrandEssence Market Research estimates a compound...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2021: A Year In Review

The 2k portfolio returned ~26% for 2021. We are already more than a week into the New Year and 2022 is looking like a choppy set of rapids as the everyone continues to guess what the Fed will do, how quickly they will do it, and if Omicron will upset the comeback that has happened around the world.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Tech Roundup: Chip executive changes and Take-Two's big deal lead sector's active week

A big executive shift between two semiconductor giants, and a surprise acquisition in the mobile-gaming market took the spotlight in the tech sector during the past week, but don't worry...There was still plenty going on with the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to grab headlines and the attention of investors, too.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
STOCKS

