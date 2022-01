Georgia football secured its first National Championship since 1980. The game was a thriller. Defensive standouts Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean shared how they were able to contain the Crimson Tide. They took advantage of their opportunity and took no plays off. They had a central goal to win the National Championship and they accomplished this. Emotions were running high as these men stepped off the college field one last time. They will look to continue their stellar careers at the next level in the NFL.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO