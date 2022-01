The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will not be a simple visual facelift. According to latest reports also the combat system will undergo radical changes. We've known for several months that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is being made. The developers from Aspyr Media have announced that they intend to refresh the iconic game while preserving the original storyline. We have now learned that the facelift will most likely not be limited to the visuals - the changes will also affect the combat system.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO