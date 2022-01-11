CCPL: Kids Cafe

Melbourne (CNN) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia without contesting the Australian Open after losing a legal challenge against a decision revoking his visa for the second time. Djokovic departed on an Emirates flight from Melbourne on Sunday but his ultimate destination is not yet known. In...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world on Sunday...
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
For more than 10 hours, a man has held hostages, including a rabbi, at a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth, releasing only one as authorities continue to negotiate a resolution. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner being held in North Texas who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
A man is in police custody after he allegedly shoved a woman onto train tracks in front of an oncoming New York City Subway train Saturday morning, officials said Saturday. The victim, a 40-year-old Asian woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. "This was a senseless, absolutely senseless act of...
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
