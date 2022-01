Volatility is what makes Bitcoin a very compelling trading vehicle. Bitcoin tested and bounced from previous support levels at $40,000 on Friday. It followed through to the upside on Monday, closing above Friday's high, and rallied again on Tuesday, closing above Monday's high. This is positive price action. It could also be a signal that that selloff that began in early November that took the king of cryptos down 43% in just two months is over.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO