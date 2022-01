A garden paved with good artificial grass is a thing of beauty. It’s a great way to make your garden look neat and tidy, while keeping your lawn looking green and lush all year round. The first thing to do when thinking about having your garden installed with good artificial grass is to weigh up the pros and cons. Weigh up how much time you’re willing to spend on maintaining your garden, and how much you’re willing to spend on getting it installed.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO