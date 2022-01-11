ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Preventative care is still important

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last year has been full of ups and downs. In addition to taking care of COVID-19 patients, we’re trying our best to get patients vaccinated while sifting through a cloud of misinformation. Our current situation is unsettling, but it still shouldn’t deter those in need. I have personally observed many...

oncnursingnews.com

Palliative Care Does Not Prevent Patients From Receiving Curative Treatment

The chair of the Institute of Pain and Palliative Care explains how the holistic approach of palliative care makes it a unique treatment modality. Palliative care functions by treating people “as a whole,” explains Joe Contreras, MD. Although many patients may believe that they are not able to undergo curative or active treatment and simultaneously receive palliative care, that is not the case, he says.
nwahomepage.com

The importance of having a Primary Care Physician

A primary care physician treats numerous illnesses. Injuries can run the gamut from young children, older adults, preventive care, as well as diagnosing chronic medical problems and treating chronic medical problems.
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
targetedonc.com

Importance of Early Detection in Pancreatic Cancer Care

Katherine Poruk, MD, discusses upcoming surgical advances being made the field of pancreatic cancer. Katherine Poruk, MD, a surgical oncologist with the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, discusses upcoming surgical advances being made the field of pancreatic cancer. According to Poruk, the most important thing for the treatment of pancreatic...
Iola Register

COVID-19 vaccine still the best way to prevent serious illness

It’s been one year since the biggest vaccination drive in American history began and offered some hope for what had been a gloomy and somber 2020. There was genuine excitement for the vaccines back then. Clinical trials had proved successful, and the actual deployment of the vaccines filled many with the hope that the pandemic crisis would end. Those with historic knowledge of the polio vaccine envisioned thousands lining up to take the vaccine willingly.
stardem.com

Careful reader still catches COVID-19

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so mad right now. I have been super-careful every day since the coronavirus pandemic started. For more than a year, I didn’t go outside except to go to the grocery store and the doctor. Only in the past few months have I relaxed at all. I still wear a mask even as I have started back at the gym. I take my mask off only when eating or drinking, and I still keep my distance even then. And what do I get for it? COVID-19.
businesswest.com

New Hospital Guidance Clouds Importance of Seeking Medical Care

Last month’s DPH guidance to hospitals, telling them to postpone all non-essential procedures that could result in an inpatient stay, is a challenge on multiple levels, local hospital leaders say. One, it’s not so easy to simply redeploy personnel from one department to another. Two, there’s no one-size-fits-all definition of ‘non-essential.’ But most important, it’s critical that patients seek out the care they need and let doctors make the judgment calls — and the fear is that this new guidance will chase those patients away. It wouldn’t be the first time.
Medscape News

How We Could Actually Do Prevention in Primary Care

Hi, everyone. I'm Dr Kenny Lin. I am a family physician at Georgetown University Medical Center, and I blog at Common Sense Family Doctor. One of the most cited studies in the preventive medicine literature estimated the amount of time it would take the average US primary care physician to provide all clinical preventive services recommended by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) to a nationally representative patient panel. In 2003, this task would have required 1773 hours annually, or 7.4 hours per working day. A different team updated this estimate for a patient panel of 2500 adults based on the 2020 USPSTF recommendations and found that it would now require 8.6 hours per working day, leaving no time for a primary care physician to provide care for patients' acute or chronic medical problems.
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
