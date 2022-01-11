ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Military firefighter jailed for seven years for Moray sex attacks

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA military firefighter who raped a vulnerable girl during a prolonged catalogue of child abuse in Moray has been jailed for seven years. Stephen Baker, 54, committed the crimes between 1985 and 2006. He had denied offences during an earlier trial but was convicted of one charge of rape,...

