HOPE — A steady stream of hose water remained focused on one side of a house at 258 Hope Street long after the adjacent barn and lean-to burned to the ground. Every minute or so, huge white clouds blew through, blocking the firefighters’ visibility, despite at least one of the hoses remaining trained on the one spot. When the clouds parted, the orange glow teased its unfaltering existence in that second-story window. It – unlike everything else that night – refused to freeze.

HOPE, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO