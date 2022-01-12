ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Hometown, Inc., is Allied applicant

Our Hometown, Inc., has applied for Allied membership in CNPA. Allied members provide goods and services...

Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Global Denim’s Branding Refresh Balances Heritage and Modernity

Mexican denim factory Global Denim has given its image an update to reflect its commitment to sustainable innovation. With decades in the business and a vertical structure, Global Denim is working to make denim production greener with solutions that save water, chemicals and energy, such as a hydropower plant and its Ecolojean process that dyes denim with zero water discharge. The manufacturer has revealed a new logo that points to its efforts in circularity and environmental action. It has also rolled out an updated website, complete with a digital showroom. This virtual showcase of its textiles will enable remote engagement between Global Denim and its clients around the globe, particularly as trade shows are moving back online to stop the spread. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
Educators, editors: Funds remain for internship grants

The California Press Foundation reports that funds are still available for three $2,500 internship grants in 2022. Cal Press provides grants to select students who demonstrate an exceptional interest in pursuing careers in the news business in California. The students must seek and secure the internship on their own at news companies that belong to CNPA.
New big box stores coming to Mid-Valley as business booms

Commercial and industrial investments in the Mid-Valley remain strong, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic. And nowhere is that more clear than Donna and Weslaco, where commitments from big box retailers are beginning to bear fruit. Drivers along Interstate 2 may have noticed one of the latest examples of hard work...
