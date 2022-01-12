Our Hometown, Inc., is Allied applicant

Mexican denim factory Global Denim has given its image an update to reflect its commitment to sustainable innovation. With decades in the business and a vertical structure, Global Denim is working to make denim production greener with solutions that save water, chemicals and energy, such as a hydropower plant and its Ecolojean process that dyes denim with zero water discharge. The manufacturer has revealed a new logo that points to its efforts in circularity and environmental action. It has also rolled out an updated website, complete with a digital showroom. This virtual showcase of its textiles will enable remote engagement between Global Denim and its clients around the globe, particularly as trade shows are moving back online to stop the spread. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

