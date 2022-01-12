ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong government denounces ‘biased reporting’ by the Economist

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government has criticised the Economist magazine over an article about the city’s recent Legislative Council election, saying it is “appalled by the biased reporting” and “baseless accusation that the polls were rigged”. Candidates in the Dec....

cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong to Set a Plan for Cryptocurrency Regulations by July 2022: Report

The HKMA plans to outline a regulatory framework for local businesses and traders by July 2022 as it would pay special attention to stablecoins. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (the central banking institution of the city-state) reportedly intends to establish a new regulatory regime for digital assets by July this year. The special administrative region of China is willing to follow Singapore’s path and become a cryptocurrency hub for that part of the world.
MARKETS
Anchorage Press

Destroying Democracy: China in Hong Kong

On July 1, 1997 the United Kingdom formally handed Hong Kong over to China under an agreement that was supposed to give Hong Kong 50 years of autonomy: “one country, two systems,” Deng Xiaoping promised. That same year, students and professors at the University of Hong Kong erected...
CHINA
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Hong Kong Government#Immigration Department#Legislature#Reuters#Economist#Legislative Council#British
Dodge City Daily Globe

Hong Kong imposing new COVID rules

HONG KONG – Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries and held 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing Wednesday as the city attempted to stem an emerging omicron outbreak. The two-week ban on passenger flights from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
omahadailyrecord.com

How Democracy Was Dismantled in Hong Kong

University students clean the “Pillar of Shame” statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4, 2019. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP)
WORLD
persecution.org

Reporting Indicates China Seeks to Expand Influence Over Hong Kong’s Catholic Churches

01/03/2022 Hong Kong (International Christian Concern) – New information has confirmed what many Hong Kong observers have expected – the Chinese mainland’s religious overseers have been gearing up to exert influence over people of faith in Hong Kong. This insight comes as news of a formal meeting between mainland Chinese bishops, Chinese religious administrators, and the Hong Kong Diocese has been confirmed. Reports say that Chinese religious officials hosted the meeting to lecture Hong Kong clergy in the way of the faith – the mainland Chinese way.
RELIGION
AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
Lima News

Letter: Differences between U.S. and Hong Kong

While reading Friday’s article, “Hong Kong editors charged, US criticizes raid,” Hong Kong is charging newspaper editors with sedition. It seems to be ironic that in our government, Nancy Pelosi is trying to do the same thing to Donald Trump, charging him with sedition. It’s OK to do this in the U.S. but not in Hong Kong.
FOREIGN POLICY
WGAU

Live updates: Hong Kong reports cases of omicron spreading

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, tied to an airline crew member who had returned from the United States and lunched at a restaurant two days later. Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC

