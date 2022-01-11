High-school smasher movie “STUDENT BODY” sets a date, drops trailer and poster

The Sundance Film Festival selection will see general release in April. One of 2022’s most intriguing horror projects, HATCHING is the directorial debut of Finnish filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, working from a screenplay by Ilja Rautsi. Combining coming-of-age and body-horror themes, it stars Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Reino Nordin and Oiva Ollila; following its Sundance berth, it will arrive in select theaters and on VOD April 29 from IFC Midnight. The synopsis: “12-year-old gymnast Tinja [Solalinna] is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see.”
