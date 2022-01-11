ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

High-school smasher movie “STUDENT BODY” sets a date, drops trailer and poster

rue-morgue.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe killer wields a sledgehammer rather than a blade in this teen-stalker opus. 1091 Pictures releases STUDENT BODY on digital...

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

Related
FANGORIA

Watch The Official Trailer For STUDENT BODY

Lee Ann Kurr's Student Body "is ultimately about the nightmare of growing up." As high school student Jane Shipley attempts to reconcile her relationship with her childhood best friend, Merritt, she finds it a challenge to fit in with Merritt’s new and rebellious group of friends. When Jane's math teacher crosses a line, the administration proves to be no help, so Jane and Merritt take matters into their own hands. While Merritt manipulates the situation against Jane's wishes, their relationship is further pushed to the brink.
rue-morgue.com

Acclaimed folk-horror film “HELLBENDER” gets a trailer, poster and Shudder date

Already one of 2022’s best-reviewed genre movies, it’ll start making you shiver next month. Shudder has announced that HELLBENDER will premiere exclusively on its platform Thursday, February 24. Written, produced and directed by the Adams family–Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams, who also created THE DEEPER YOU DIG–it also stars the trio along with Lulu Adams. The synopsis: “16-year-old Izzy [Zelda Adams] suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother [Poser] her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber [Lulu Adams], another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family’s past and the ancient power in her bloodline.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster: Angela Bettis and David Arquette in “GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS”

A couple of genre faves take part in this historical horror film. XYZ Films releases GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS in select theaters and on VOD and digital platforms February 3. Directed by Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long from a script by Long, Tara Perry and Sean Anthony Davis, it stars Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris, Perry, Tim Blake Nelson, Angela Bettis (MAY, THE WOMAN) and the SCREAM films’ David Arquette. The synopsis: “In post-Civil War Arkansas, a young doctor is mysteriously summoned to a remote town in the Ozarks only to discover that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a menacing, supernatural presence.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

IFC Midnight dates award-winning “THE INNOCENTS,” about dangerous child’s play

The genre banner’s strong international slate for the first half of 2022 just keeps growing. To a lineup that includes A BANQUET, BARBARIANS and HATCHING, IFC Midnight has added the Norwegian chiller THE INNOCENTS (no relation to the 1961 classic), coming to select theaters, VOD and digital platforms May 13. Written and directed by Eskil Vogt (who won awards at last year’s Fantastic Fest and Sitges for the film), it stars Rakel Lenora Fløttum, Alva Brysmo Ramstad, Morten Svartveit, Sam Ashraf, Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim and Ellen Dorrit Petersen. The synopsis: “During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a dark and violent turn in this gripping supernatural thriller.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harley Quinn Smith
Person
Christian Camargo
rue-morgue.com

It’s a “LONG NIGHT” for Scout Taylor-Compton et al.; trailer & poster

You can’t go home again–without running into a crazed cult–in the horror film releasing next month. Well Go USA brings THE LONG NIGHT to select theaters and digital platforms February 4. Directed by Rich Ragsdale from a script by Robert Sheppe and Mark Young, it stars Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN), Nolan Gerard Funk, Kevin Ragsdale, Deborah Kara Unger (CRASH, SILENT HILL) and Jeff Fahey (THE LAWNMOWER MAN, GRINDHOUSE). The synopsis: “While searching for the parents she’s never known, New York transplant Grace [Taylor-Compton] returns to her childhood southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend [Funk] to investigate a promising lead on her family’s whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple’s weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair en route to fulfilling a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

“DEATH WISH” meets the possession genre in “EXORCIST VENGEANCE”; trailer & poster

Charles Bronson lookalike Robert Bronzi now confronts the devil himself. Uncork’d Entertainment will release EXORCIST VENGEANCE and digital platforms and DVD February 8. Directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca J Matthews from a script by Matthew B.C. and Jeff Miller from the latter’s story, it was produced by Jeffrey, Matthews and Miller, with veteran director Mark L. Lester (CLASS OF 1984, FIRESTARTER) executive-producing along with Miller. The cast also includes Stephen Berkoff, Sarah Alexandra Marks, Nicola Wright, Simon Furness, Nicole Nabi and Anna Liddell. The synopsis: “The film tells of a tough priest [Bronzi], someone the Vatican calls to do their dirty work. When a prominent family is terrorized by a demonic force, the priest is called upon by Bishop Canelo to root out the evil, but soon realizes the solution to this mystery is tied to his own past. He must find the killer and stop the devil’s hold on the family before it’s too late.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: Delivering a victim to “THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING”

The evil clown isn’t the only bad guy in next week’s sequel to 2020’s THE JACK IN THE BOX. Once again written and directed by Lawrence Fowler, THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING is coming to VOD, digital HD and DVD January 18 from 4Digital Media. Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright, Nicholas Anscombe, Michaela Longden, Erina Mashate, Jason Farries and Victor Mellors star; the synopsis: “Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale [Wright] acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon–Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar [McClure]–deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion–but can they deliver all six before it’s too late? Or will Amy [Hindle], the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate, turn out to be more than a match for both the family and Jack?”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive “STOKER HILLS” clip takes you to the depths of terror

Watch as wannabe horror moviemakers discover true terror in the bowels of a building. STOKER HILLS is coming to select theaters and VOD this Friday, January 14. Benjamin Louis directed from a screenplay by Jonah Kuehner, with David Gridley, Vince Hill-Bedford, William Lee Scott, Eric Etebari, Steffani Brass, Tyler Clark, Jason Sweat, Danny Nucci, John Beasley and Tony Todd starring. The synopsis: “In the secluded town of Stoker Hills, three college students filming a horror movie find themselves trapped in their own worst nightmare. Their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind in the woods.”
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H....
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Enjoy One Last Tease Before The Killing Starts With Final “Scream Trailer”

The wait is finally over! SCREAM (2022) hits theaters this weekend, and Paramount Pictures is offering one final tease before the bloodshed begins!. “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip from “THE FREE FALL” has its heroine seeing a horrifying double

It’s a truly disturbing vision for the psychothriller’s troubled lead character. Gravitas Ventures releases THE FREE FALL in select theaters and on VOD this Friday, January 14. Directed by Adam Stilwell (THE TRIANGLE) and written by Kent Harper (SURVEILLANCE), it stars Andrea Londo, Shawn Ashmore, Jane Badler (V), Michael Berry Jr., Elizabeth Cappuccino (SUPER DARK TIMES) and Marc Senter (THE LOST). The synopsis: “After attempting to take her own life, a young woman [Londo] must wrestle with an overbearing husband [Ashmore].”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Unravel The Mystery In A Clip From Terror Films’ “Last Radio Call”

In LAST RADIO CALL, the wife of a missing officer returns to the site of his disappearance and discovers a dark secret that sends her down a dark spiral. From writer/director Isaac Rodriguez and Terror Films, the found footage effort stars Sarah Froelich, Jason Scarbough, June Griffin Garcia, Ali Alkhafaji, KeeKee Takatsuki, Bert Lopez, and Makayla Rodriguez. The film will be available across digital and VOD platforms January 21st, one week after it debuts on the Terror Films Channel.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

13-Year-Old Nolan Tucker Makes A Bloody Splash With Debut Feature, “608”

At some point, everybody from comic legend Paul Lynde to your crotchety uncle has lamented, “What’s the matter with kids today?” As the older generation’s influence on politics, art, and culture wanes, young people have always been an easy target on which to hang the perceived downfall of civilization. However, if 13-year-old filmmaker Nolan Tucker of Ottawa is an example of what the future holds, horror fans of all ages can rest assured that the genre is in good hands.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Something truly freaky is “HATCHING” in the new IFC Midnight trailer

The Sundance Film Festival selection will see general release in April. One of 2022’s most intriguing horror projects, HATCHING is the directorial debut of Finnish filmmaker Hanna Bergholm, working from a screenplay by Ilja Rautsi. Combining coming-of-age and body-horror themes, it stars Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Reino Nordin and Oiva Ollila; following its Sundance berth, it will arrive in select theaters and on VOD April 29 from IFC Midnight. The synopsis: “12-year-old gymnast Tinja [Solalinna] is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: “DITCHED” paramedics need rescuing themselves

An ambulance becomes the only shelter in a horror film releasing next week. Dread releases DITCHED to VOD January 18 and Blu-ray February 15. Written and directed by Christopher Donaldson, it stars Marika Sila, Mackenzie Gray, J. Lindsay Robinson, and Kris Loranger. The synopsis: “Melina [Sila], a paramedic, wakes up in an overturned ambulance with no memory of the accident. She is trapped in the woods with two prisoner medical transfers and the police escort team, and they are all desperate to escape. The group quickly discover that they are the victims of an ambush with the perpetrators hunting them down one by one.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy