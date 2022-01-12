ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to complete the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22?

By Sudip Kumar Sahoo
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA 22 has released yet another new SBC for the players to participate in and complete. Here is how to finish the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 to get a player item. FIFA 22 has been running the Headliners promo event in the game from the start of January...

firstsportz.com

firstsportz.com

WATCH: James Rodriguez saves the life of opposition player who had Cardiac arrest on the field

Columbia International James Rodriguez stunned Football fans a few months ago with his move to Qatar Stars League club Al Rayyan. He had been suffering from a rough patch in his career for a couple of years now but such a downgrade for a player who had so much potential during his early days, is indeed heartbreaking. Not was kind of lost from the limelight ever since that move unless today. His heroic deed in a Qatar league match has brought the former Real Madrid star back to spotlight once again – maybe good deed pays off after all.
SOCCER
Variety

Premier League Soccer Finds Central American Home With Paramount Plus

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

Anthony Modeste FIFA 22: How to Complete the Silver Stars Objective

A new Silver Stars Objective has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Headliners Anthony Modeste. The card has the potential to be upgraded like the other Headliners cards, up to a 74-rated. Here's how to complete the new Modeste Silver Stars objective in FIFA 22. Anthony Modeste FIFA 22:...
FIFA
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 TOTY Warmup Series: New SBC & Objectives content

Team of the Year has finally arrived in FIFA 22, but before we can get to the iconic super-boosted squad ⁠— arriving next week ⁠— EA SPORTS are kick-starting things seven days early with a new Warmup Series promo. EA has unveiled a new promo on...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: Legend returns in latest ratings update as Flashback SBC beckons

This Flashback card has the potential be the best in Ultimate Team history. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is approaching its biggest and best promo - the Team of the Year!. Voting has officially opened, so make sure to head to this page and find out how you can cast yours right now.
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Patrick Schick SBC: Czech striker wins Bundesliga Player of the Month

The latest Bundesliga Player of the Month award has now been announced with another Squad Building Challenge released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Patrick Schick has received the award, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Fine Form. Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick...
FIFA
The Independent

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White...
PREMIER LEAGUE
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Alexandre Pato: Flashback SBC sees the return of a former wonderkid

Another Flashback SBC card has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Alexandre Pato has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Alexandre Pato (OVR 87) Start Date: Thursday, 13 January. Expiry Date: Thursday, 20 January. SBC Requirements.
MLS
DBLTAP

Malang Sarr FIFA 22 Challenges: How to Complete the PL League Player Objective

Malang Sarr FIFA 22 challenges went live Jan. 14 during the Team of the Year Warmup Series event after it was leaked earlier in the week. Team of the Year Warmup Series introduced new SBCs, objectives and letting players do some final preparation for the biggest event of the year. EA Sports also released the second Premier League objective player, Malang Sarr, giving him a +12 overall boost from his base 74 silver item. Sar looks to be a decent item to add to squads, providing valuable links across multiple meta items. He also provides a hyper link to N'Golo Kante.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dexerto.com

How to complete FIFA 22 Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC: Solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has dropped a FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for FUT ICON Alexandre Pato, in a throwback to the early days of Ultimate Team. We’ve got all the stats, costs, and SBC solutions you need to know right here. With plenty of promotions already behind us, and Team of...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Raheem Sterling SBC: How to unlock new 91 OVR Player of the Month

Premier League Player of the Month winner’s SBC available now. December’s Premier League Player of the Month has been revealed with Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling picking up the award and receiving a brand-new 91-rated SBC card. One of the Premier League’s premier wingers, Sterling’s new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

FIFA 22: Mario Icardi Upcoming Flashback SBC Leaked

A new Flashback SBC has been leaked to arrive in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in the coming days, PSG's Mario Icardi. The leak was delivered online by TrustFutTrader and FUTSheriff on Jan. 13, and according to them, the SBC is coming soon. According to the leak, the Icardi Flashback would...
FIFA
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

Ilkay Gündogan FIFA 22 Flashback SBC Leaked

The latest Flashback SBC for FIFA 22 to be leaked looks to be a nice one for Manchester City fans. Ilkay Gündogan's Flashback card was leaked on Wednesday, Jan. 12, by leakers TrustyFutTrader and FUTSheriff on Twitter. The card would be a 90 rated center mid according to the leak, and have the following stats:
FIFA

