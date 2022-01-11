Fed chair Jerome Powell takes questions from Senate committee in confirmation hearing

The Federal Reserve’s role in the climate emergency is “limited,” Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, to what is effectively an educational role in helping financial institutions understand their long-term risk. Powell’s narrow approach was offered in response to questioning from Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Elizabeth Warren,...
On Jan. 11, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Senate legislators that nothing prevents privately issued stablecoins from coexisting with a prospective Fed central bank digital currency (CBDC). Jerome Powell Confirms Fed-issued Digital Currency Is Underway. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) asked Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second term...
This week Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been appearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee with regard to his reappointment to another four-year term by President Joe Biden. There is no question he will be approved for reappointment but he has been on the hot seat this week answering questions about the economy and inflation.
U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says that the government’s report on digital currencies, which was supposed to be released last year, will come out in the next few weeks. In July, Powell said that Fed officials would release a discussion paper looking at the feasibility of issuing a...
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell discussed the central bank's COVID-19 response and financial stability, among other issues, during his re-nomination testimony on Tuesday in front of the Senate Banking Committee. He also made several comments that may potentially have an impact on the crypto market -- and here are the top 3 ones.
The chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has shared several sentiments regarding the crypto space, hinting that a clear crypto regulatory framework for the US could soon be unveiled. During an appearance at the US Congress, Powell noted that stablecoins and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) could co-exist.
Jerome Powell admitted Tuesday that inflation represents a 'severe threat' to the economy and the Federal Reserve has plans in the works to raise interest rates more than expected if price rises don't level off. Powell, a Republican who has been nominated by President Biden for another term chairing the...
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will pledge to fight inflation when he testifies on Tuesday at a congressional hearing during which fast-rising U.S. prices will likely spark plenty of lawmaker questions and criticism. Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m ET for consideration for...
(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that elevated inflation poses a "severe" threat to U.S. jobs and economic recovery. He also said the Fed will raise rates higher than initially planned if needed to slow rising prices . "If...
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell walked a bipartisan tightrope while appearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill, assuring Republican lawmakers the central bank would not overstep its statutory bounds while emphasizing to Democrats the Fed’s responsibility to monitor financial stability and the risks of climate change. Testifying before...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will tell lawmakers Tuesday that the central bank is “strongly committed” to keeping prices stable, as he seeks confirmation for a second four-year term. Mr. Powell, in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee, will acknowledge the impact that record-high inflation has had...
Sen. Cynthia Lummis asked the Fed's Jerome Powell why Wyoming crypto banks have yet to be approved. Powell said the Fed was moving carefully because the proposed institutions are "hugely precedential." Lummis has previously said Powell stands in the way of broad crypto adoption. Sign up here for our daily...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday that the central bank is “strongly committed” to keeping prices stable, as he seeks confirmation for a second four-year term. In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Mr. Powell acknowledged the impact that record-high inflation has had on average Americans.
Today is the day Fed Chair Jerome “Jay” Powell is to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, after accepting President Biden’s renomination several weeks ago. Powell’s first four-year term has been a most eventful one, first entering the chairmanship as a trade war with China was brewing under President Trump, and deflation presenting a greater set of challenges than inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faced a Senate confirmation hearing for a second term leading the central bank Tuesday. It showed the exceptionally difficult political balancing act the Fed will face in the coming years. Why it matters: Powell appears on track to be confirmed, but if so his second...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate committee holds hearings this week for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and vice chair nominee Lael Brainard that could provide new details about the U.S. central bank’s plans to tighten monetary policy, but also kick off a broader debate in coming weeks about its role in addressing issues as disparate as climate change and racial inequality.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make his first public appearance of 2022 next week as lawmakers consider him for a second four-year term, while President Joe Biden weighs his picks for three other Fed Board seats with an eye to diversity. The Senate Banking Committee will...
