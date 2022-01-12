Advertisement for Bids Washington County WASHINGTON COUNTY (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project(s): ITB 2022-01: Carter Circle, Contract Time of 90 …
WASHINGTON COUNTY (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project(s):. ITB 2022-01: Carter Circle, Contract Time of 90 days. ITB 2022-02: Houston Road East, Contract Time of 75 days. ITB 2022-03: Farrell Nelson Road, Contract Time of 75 days. ITB 2022-04: Old Mill Road, Shackelford Road...www.holmescounty.news
