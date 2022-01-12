ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns: Three Things we learned from a bounce-back win in Buffalo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Burns on Kucherov's hat trick, the fast start and improving health. Three days after playing one of its worst games of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back with one of their best, dominating the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 rout at KeyBank Center for their third win in...

Johnston suspended three games for actions in Islanders game

NEW YORK -- New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer during NHL Game No. 653 in New York on Thursday, Jan. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
How to vote for Tage Thompson as Last Man In for the NHL All-Star Game

Tage Thompson is the Buffalo Sabres' representative on the Last Men In ballot for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at T-Mobile Arena is Las Vegas on Feb. 5. Fans can send Thompson to the All-Star Game by voting at NHL.com/vote between now and Monday, Jan. 17. Winners will be revealed on Jan. 18.
Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
Video Review: DAL @ FLA - 6:03 of the Second Period

Review determined that Jake Oettinger moved the net off its moorings but because the puck crossed the net's normal position, it was a good goal. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
Lightning down Canucks, 4-2

10 different skaters registered points in Tampa Bay's win over Vancouver on Thursday. Fresh off a dominating win in Buffalo on Tuesday, the Bolts returned home on Thursday and put together another solid performance, defeating the Canucks, 4-2. Box Score | Highlights. Tampa Bay got production up and down the...
Friends, Colleagues Look Back on Helper's Career with Preds, NHL

Longtime Public Relations Executive Left Lasting Mark on Predators Franchise, Hockey World. Photos of Gerry Helper aren't particularly easy to come by. He wasn't in the spotlight much, instead taking his spot over the shoulder of the player, the coach, the general manager or the executive during his 40 years in hockey, almost 25 of those spent in Nashville with the Predators.
Kaprizov has two assists in return, Wild defeat Ducks

Boldy, Zuccarello score four seconds apart in third period for Minnesota. Mats Zuccarello notched three points while Matt Boldy and Victor Rask each added a goal to propel the Wild to a 7-3 win against the Ducks. 05:03 •. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists in his return for the Minnesota...
NHL's Chief Content Officer Previews NHL Stadium Series Game in Nashville

Steve Mayer Talks Upcoming Outdoor Game Between Predators, Lightning at Nissan Stadium. NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer discusses preparations for Nissan Stadium to host Predators and Lightning at 2022 NHL Stadium Series Game. 08:50 •. The Tennessee Titans logo was being painted onto the field at Nissan Stadium on...
NHL On Tap: Flames return to Calgary, host Senators

Malkin, Penguins visit Kings; Sharks try for fourth straight win. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Thursday. Flames finally return home. The Calgary Flames host the...
Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Predators

Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo will both return to the lineup for the Sabres as they open a two-game road trip tonight against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Tuch and Okposo each missed three games after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The duo returned to the ice for an optional morning skate on Tuesday and were full participants in practice on Wednesday.
Bergeron 'Honored' to Receive Latest All-Star Nod

BOSTON - Patrice Bergeron is head to Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game next month, marking the third All-Star appearance of his storied career. While humbled to have another honor added to his lengthy resume, the Bruins' captain made sure to acknowledge the accomplishments of his teammates and the contributions they've made to his performance.
Wideman suspended one game for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game, without pay, for head-butting Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula during NHL game No. 1000 in Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 6:57 of...
Skinner scores twice, Sabres end Predators five-game winning streak

NASHVILLE -- Jeff Skinner scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres won for the first time in seven games, 4-1 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Skinner's goals gave him 500 NHL points (278 goals, 222 assists) in 807 games. Aaron Dell made 29 saves in his first win for the Sabres (11-19-6), playing in his eighth game this season. Buffalo's last win had come Dec. 16, a 3-2 shootout against the Minnesota Wild.
Thompson, Krebs clear COVID protocol

Tage Thompson cleared COVID-19 protocol and could potentially join the Sabres for their game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, coach Don Granato told The Buffalo News on Saturday. Peyton Krebs has also cleared protocol. Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 23 points, entered protocol on Jan. 10....
