NFL

Panthers reportedly set to talk with Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will reportedly need to land a “rockstar” of an offensive coordinator to retain his job going into 2022. But how about a son of a “rockstar?”

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Carolina plans to talk with current Minnesota Vikings play-caller Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator opening. Kubiak, in case you didn’t recognize the name, is the son of former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. (Yeah, the guy who led his Broncos to that Super Bowl 50 win over the Panthers.)

2021 was Klint’s first year at the position, where he helped lead Minnesota to 362.8 total yards per game (12th) and 25.0 points per game (14th). He previously served under his father as an offensive assistant in Denver from 2016 to 2018 and as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

Despite those decent results from this past season, Kubiak may not exactly be the splash of a hire owner David Tepper is looking for. It might also be interesting to note that Kubiak’s collegiate career saw him play on the other side of the ball as a safety.

Related
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Put In Requests To Interview Four For GM Opening

According to Jonathan Jones, the Minnesota Vikings have put in a request to interview Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook for their general manager opening. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings also put in interview requests for Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, while Adam Schefter reports the Vikings want to interview vice President of player personnel John Spytek.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Is there a scenario where Kirk Cousins sticks around?

MINNEAPOLIS/ZOOM — Asked twice about his future in the final week of the regular season, Kirk Cousins gave few details but offered up a basic wish: He’d like to remain a Minnesota Viking. That’s the right thing to say when you’re under contract for $45 million, and a...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons Sam Darnold should not be Carolina Panthers QB in 2022

What are some reasons that Sam Darnold should not start for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 despite the team picking up his option?. A torrid 2021 NFL season has finally ended for the Carolina Panthers. After a 3-0 start and dreams of a winning record were quickly dashed, Carolina went 2-12 and currently looks like the worst coached and most disorganized team in the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to fix the Vikings in 2022: Hire an offensive mind, shop Kirk Cousins and pour resources into old 'D'

The Vikings haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2008-2009, when Brad Childress was coach and Adrian Peterson and Percy Harvin were starring for the team. The pairing of coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, which began in 2014, kept Minnesota from bottoming out, as the club never finished with fewer than seven wins. But postseason success was hard to come by, with just two playoff wins in eight years. Now, Zimmer and Spielman are out. The reset button has been pushed.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB on Crusade to Prove Kirk Cousins Is the Team’s Problem

The man who backed up Brett Favre during the Minnesota Vikings 2009 season is not impressed with current quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure in Minnesota. Early this week, the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, cleaning house for a new era. And Vikings ex-QB2, Sage Rosenfels, who never attempted a regular season pass for the franchise, believes Minnesota jettisoned the wrong man.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Espn#Vikings Oc Klint Kubiak
VikingsTerritory

Welcome to the New Era of Minnesota Vikings

On Monday morning, the news broke that not only was head coach Mike Zimmer being let go, but in a surprise move, the Vikings organization also decided to part ways with longtime front office executive and General Manager Rick Spielman. It was long expected that Zimmer would be fired after...
NFL
WIBW

Former Ichabod Kyle Hinton signs contract with Vikings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Washburn offensive lineman Kyle Hinton has signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Hinton has been a member of the Vikings since being drafted by the team in the 7th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former All-American is the seventh Ichabod to...
NFL
iheart.com

Carolina Panthers request to interview divisive Vikings assistant for OC

With the Vikings taking the big plunge to begin their search for both a head coach and general manager as their offseason begins, it becomes easy to forget that other teams out there are looking to replace assistant coaches who have either moved on or were relieved of their duties after the regular season wrapped.
NFL
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

4 Intriguing Names Top The List Of Vikings’ Coaching Candidates

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the teams to take part in NFL Black Monday, as they parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer had been head coach of the team for eight seasons, leading them to three playoff appearances. Known for his excellent defensive schemes, the Vikings have...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Panthers interview Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator, Vikings begin requests to speak to GM candidates

The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their open offensive coordinator job. A source said the interview took place remotely. With Mike Zimmer fired Monday as Vikings head coach along with general manager Rick Spielman, Kubiak might end up not returning to Minnesota. The Panthers are looking for a replacement for Joe Brady, who was fired Dec. 5 by head coach Matt Rhule.
NFL
xflnewshub.com

Former Defenders HC Pep Hamilton Interviews for Panthers OC Job

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers reached out to the Houston Texans to inquire about their Offensive Coordinator position left vacant by former “wonderkid” Joe Brady. Hamilton who is currently serving as the Passing Game Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach has been with the Texans since 2021. He was the head coach and GM of the XFL’s DC Defenders.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Cut One, Extend One, Trade One: Vikings Writers Weigh In

The offseason is the time for misguided hope, golfing, naps, and roster speculation. It’s this reality that is prompting me to both nap more and pursue the roster questions we’re all interested in. Foremost on the minds of many fans rests in what the Minnesota Vikings will do with several of their highly-paid, talented players.
NFL
WILX-TV

Vikings Looking All Over For New General Manager

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy. The list includes one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche. Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. She is in her third season with the Eagles. No women are currently at the top of any NFL team’s football operations. The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman this week.
NFL
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
