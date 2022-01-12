Springfield Hospital temporarily closing emergency department due to staffing shortages

Later this week, Springfield Hospital's emergency department will be temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages

On Tuesday, Crozer Health, the health system that runs the hospital, announced a consolidation of services in the hopes of navigating one of the worst nurse shortages in decades.

"Due to staffing issues that have challenged the health care industry across the country, and the paramount need for patient safety, Crozer Health will temporarily suspend services at the Springfield Hospital Emergency Department and ancillary services beginning Friday, January 14, 2022," Crozer Health's release said.

Combined with the struggles brought on by COVID-19, officials are now reallocating resources and staff to other locations within their system.

"We regret having to take these steps, but our patients' safety is always our top priority," said Peter Adamo, Crozer Health CEO.

Among the services impacted: the emergency department, pathology, lab, and medical imaging.

But all outpatient services located next door at the Healthplex Pavilion office will stay open.

"It was very disturbing that we heard our community hospital was going to be closing, even temporarily," said Springfield Township Board of Commissioners President Jeffrey Rudolph.

Township leaders said they will be working diligently to ensure the suspension of services remains temporary.

"We're keeping a very close eye on this and we'll be checking back with them on a routine basis just to see we can see them open up again," Rudolph said.

In the meantime, Rudolph said residents will more than likely be directed to Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Hospital.

"It's a sad day," said Dr. Christopher Davis, who co-runs his family and sports medicine practice not far from the ER.

He fears the hospital may be gone for good.

"Sometimes when things happen it starts a pattern that doesn't come back to where it was," Davis said.

Crozer Health hopes to resume all services as soon as it is safely possible, said Adamo