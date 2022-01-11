Stuart Weitzman Endows $1.0 Million Fund for New York Junior Tennis & Learning
New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL) is pleased to announce an endowed fund of $1.0 million from Stuart Weitzman, the renowned designer and entrepreneur. This gift will support the NYJTL Scholar Athlete Program, which will offer high quality, personalized tennis and educational support and instruction to provide a pathway for under-resourced NYC children to attend and graduate from...newyorktennismagazine.com
