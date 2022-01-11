ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Aptiv to acquire Wind River and accelerate innovations in automotive technology

By Jenna Sargent
SDTimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVehicle technology company Aptiv has announced its intent to acquire the embedded systems company Wind River from TPG Capital. The acquisition is valued at $4.3 billion and is expected to close mid-year. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a...

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wardsauto.com

Aptiv Acquiring Software Developer Wind River for $4.3B

In a deal underscoring the growing importance of software in vehicles, Aptiv will spend $4.3 billion to acquire the software firm Wind River from a hedge fund, TPG Capital of Fort Worth, TX. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly...
FORT WORTH, TX
helpnetsecurity.com

DigiCert acquires Mocana to accelerate its presence in the IoT market

DigiCert announced that it has acquired Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity provider Mocana. The combination of DigiCert and Mocana technologies provides IoT manufacturers and operators with a comprehensive platform for managing security across the full IoT device lifecycle. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition strategically accelerates DigiCert’s...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

DigitalOcean: The Decentralized Future Of Technological Innovation

DigitalOcean is a smart way for investors to invest in the future of technology. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) makes cloud computing less complex. The company describes itself as a cloud infrastructure provider. In reality, the company is decentralizing cloud computing power to a variety of developers, small and large. There are multi-billion dollar companies like GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) that use DigitalOcean and small startups like autonomous driving startup Ghost. Overall, I like the future of the company and think there are a variety of customers they can serve across the world. With increased investor confidence and further growth, Digital Ocean can further become an international player and offer the lowest cost of cloud computing access for developers everywhere. The quest of the company, in my opinion, is a noble one and I have no problem supporting them. By decentralizing cloud computing, the company is helping usher in a new standard of technology offered by companies to consumers. Overall, the value of their product portfolio should stimulate growth for the foreseeable future.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Aptiv Acquires Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion

Aptiv, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, on Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River is a global leader in delivering...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind River#Innovate#Automotive#Sva
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Microcontroller in Park Assist System Technology to Reach $5,117.9 Million by 2026

Advancements in the automotive industry and high demand for security elements in automobiles fuel the growth of the global automotive microcontroller market. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics and Telematics & Infotainment), Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global automotive microcontroller industry was pegged at $9.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $15.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Automotive market drives Wind River sale

Republic of Ireland-headquartered software company Aptiv announced plans to purchase intelligent edge software provider Wind River from private equity group TPG Capital for $4.3 billion to boost its position in the automotive market. Aptiv plans to combine the company’s cloud-based platform for operating mission-critical systems with its own smart vehicle...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Aptiv acquires IoT operating system maker Wind River for $3.4B

Auto parts giant Aptiv PLC is buying Wind River Systems Inc., a firm whose software runs on 2 billion “internet of things” devices, in a $3.4 billion acquisition announced today. Aptiv is acquiring the company from TPG Capital, the private equity arm of investment firm TPG. TPG Capital,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Software
Reuters

Aptiv to bulk up software offerings with $4.3 bln Wind River deal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Aptiv PLC (APTV.N) said on Tuesday it would buy software developer Wind River for $4.3 billion in cash to bolster its offerings as the auto industry revs up spending on self-driving and electrification. The deal, Aptiv's biggest since it was spun off from...
SOFTWARE
theedgemarkets.com

Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy software firm Wind River for US$4.3 billion

BENGALURU (Jan 11): Auto parts maker Aptiv PLC said on Tuesday it would buy software firm Wind River from private equity firm TPG Capital for US$4.3 billion, seeking to capitalise on a surge in spending by automakers to digitalise their cars. The all-cash deal will expand Aptiv's footprint in an...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Simfoni Acquires EC Sourcing Group to Further Accelerate Growth and Momentum

Simfoni, the world’s most accessible digital procurement vendor, announced that it has completed its acquisition of EC Sourcing Group, an established leader in eSourcing and decision award optimization. The combination of Simfoni’s market-leading Spend Intelligence module and EC Sourcing Group’s market-leading eSourcing platform will deliver enterprise customers a unique package that enables seamless data integration in turn powering insights across the strategic sourcing lifecycle.
BUSINESS
CIO

Broadcom Software Accelerates Innovation and Growth

By Andy Nallappan, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software Business Operations, Broadcom Software. Today’s leading multinational companies face a daunting task: deliver powerful customer experiences, accelerate growth through new services, optimize for efficiency, and keep everything protected. Oftentimes the teams leading these initiatives are disconnected from one another. With the imperative of transforming how they do business, multinational companies are struggling to manage costs, connect initiatives, and drive their business forward.
SOFTWARE
oilmanmagazine.com

Innovative Sensor Technology from Korea

Safety is the most critical aspect of any business, no matter what industry you are in. In any workplace setting, employees should feel safe from hazards, harmful gases and explosion risks when they start their day. Although businesses and companies have an obligation to protect their workers from getting injured, it is also a moral responsibility to demonstrate care to all employees.
WORLD
helpnetsecurity.com

Miro raises $400M to accelerate innovation through visual collaboration

Miro announced it has closed $400M in Series C financing to help organizations and enterprises unlock creativity, increase productivity, strengthen collaboration, and rapidly innovate. With the global movement to remote and hybrid work, Miro has increased its user base to 30M and now works with 99% of Fortune 100 companies...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Qualcomm presses the accelerator on its automotive push

At the ongoing the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, chip maker Qualcomm unveiled its sustained push into automotive semiconductors, unveiling chips that will provide more functionality to connected vehicles. The company has inked new partnerships with automotive biggies Honda, Volvo and Renault to equip their next-generation vehicles with hardware and software platforms.
BUSINESS
tearsheet.co

Navigating cryptocurrency: Building on consumer trust with innovative technology

The significant market capitalization of cryptocurrency and its growing popularity are creating a strong movement to incorporate cryptocurrency into payments, investments and banking capabilities. As mainstream curiosity and interest in cryptocurrency increases, more companies are facing strategic decisions around how to accommodate the use and consumer demand of the new...
MARKETS
plasticstoday.com

Extrusion Innovator Entek Acquires Material-Handling Supplier

Entek Manufacturing announced today the acquisition of long-time business partner Adaptive Engineering & Fabrication (AEF). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Placentia, CA–based AEF develops material-handling systems, specializing in difficult-to-handle and convey materials. As a specialist in extrusion and downstream processing equipment, Entek has partnered with AEF on several projects, and the companies have worked together in a customer-supplier relationship for many years.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
MedCity News

New coalition aims to accelerate responsible AI innovation to transform healthcare

Leading U.S. health, educational and research organizations have come together with the creation of a group aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence innovation and adoption in healthcare, Microsoft announced Thursday. The Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Coalition (AI3C) will leverage the collective brainpower, experience and expertise of the Brookings Institution, Cleveland Clinic,...
HEALTH
elpasoco.com

Volunteers Needed for Innovation and Technology Committee

January 10, 2022 – The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee (ITC). Applications for the open positions are due by January 25, 2022. The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one member...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy