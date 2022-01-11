Aptiv to acquire Wind River and accelerate innovations in automotive technology

Advancements in the automotive industry and high demand for security elements in automobiles fuel the growth of the global automotive microcontroller market. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics and Telematics & Infotainment), Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global automotive microcontroller industry was pegged at $9.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $15.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.
