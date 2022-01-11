European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65
6 days ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — David Sassoli, an Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and oppressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died in an Italian hospital on Tuesday at 65. European Council President Charles Michel called Sassoli a “sincere...
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
France's well-liked former justice minister Christiane Taubira on Saturday launched her bid to unify the floundering French left and challenge President Emmanuel Macron at April presidential elections, but faces a slew of competing candidates reluctant to cede the limelight. The former minister "wants to be the antidote to the weariness among left voters, who can't stand any more fragmentation," said Christian Paul, a Taubira supporter and mayor of the small town of Lormes in central France.
A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21.
The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry […]
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
The far-right terrorist killed 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in Norway in 2011. Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will seek parole on Tuesday after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society. The far-right terrorist has shown no remorse since murdering...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
Boris Johnson is hoping a slew of policy announcements, including scrapping controversial Covid passports and abolishing the BBC licence fee, can save his position as British prime minister, reports said on Monday.
Johnson's future has been thrown into doubt by a furious political and public backlash at revelations of illegal parties held at his Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns.
The "partygate" scandal has so far seen six of his Conservative party MPs openly call for his resignation, with dozens more said to have done the same behind closed doors.
But several reports claimed Johnson's team has engineered a fight-back -- dubbed "Operation Red Meat" -- with populist proposals to appease a disgruntled electorate and a mutinous mood among colleagues.
