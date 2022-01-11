ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Catherine Collado ’19g awarded Fulbright for program in South Korea

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy Abroad Advisor Catherine Collado ’19g (Business Administration) has been named a recipient of the U.S.-Korea International Education Administrators Award, a Fulbright...

