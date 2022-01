There is less than a month left in the regular season and all but one region in Class 4A is yet to begin its region play. That region is Region 3—which is the smallest region in the state with just four boys teams and three girls team in it. The action will tipoff this Saturday with New Hampstead and Islands squaring off. As for the rest of the classification, there are 14 total teams that remain undefeated in their respective regions. On the boys side, LaGrange and Spencer are both undefeated in Region 2 and they will meet this Saturday at Spencer.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO