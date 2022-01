After the smooth and comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final. Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are looking invincible on-field for the second leg. The first leg was rounded so swiftly that it did not look like a competition. Kai Havertz struck early and a Ben Davies own goal quick fired the Chelsea win. With that win, Chelsea is a club that looks like a team to root for in the Carabao cup. The Champions League winners never looked in doubt this season except for a few instances. Especially when it came to crucial matches. It is only the Premier League which looks like a tough job currently, with the league leader Manchester City running away with the points ahead. This post will contain Tottenham vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg Predictions.

