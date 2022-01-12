ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital asset management market to reach $10.018 billion in 2026

Cover picture for the articleThe global digital asset management market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.36% over the forecast period to reach a market size of $10.018 billion in 2026, from $3.078 billion in 2019, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The growing era of digital content across all industries...

