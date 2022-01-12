Miller Rustlers edge Lady Tigers in OT

Last night the 8B Lady Tigers faced the Bonham Bearcats at home. The game was close the whole night. BMS was able to hold Bonham off and win 24-21. The Lady Tigers put up great shots and moved the ball around quickly with sharp passes. The team did a great job of adjusting under pressure while switching their plays every possession. Top scorer of the night was Lauren with 8 points. Gracie F and Makenzie added in 4 points each. Abby, Reagan, Miley and Mariah all contributed 2 points a piece. These kids did well against the tough press Bonham had. Defensively, this was not our best game but the team stepped up when needed towards the end. Coach Perkins loves how hard this team works and how coachable they are every day! This puts the team record at 7 wins and 2 loses. BMS hopes to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to Lamar MS next Thursday.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO