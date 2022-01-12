Tigers pick up win over Miller, 54-46

Basketball season is heating up for the Rangers girls team as they come off of back to back big wins. The team smoked Elkton-Lake Benton in the Dakota State University Girls Classic by the score of 59-34. Senior Guard Abby Siemonsma was MVP scoring 22 points during the win. Siemonsma also had three assists, three steals and was 8-18 on field goals.
Maleia Bracone led four Presbyterian players in double figures with 14 points, and the Blue Hose acquired their 1st Big South win, 68-58, over Charleston Southern at Templeton Center. Paige Kindseth, Tionna Carter and Jade Compton all scored 12. Skylar Baltezegar led the Buccaneers with 14 points. Janaia Fargo added...
GODDARD — Ryan Modin said the Salina Central boys did not play their best half of basketball in the first 16 minutes of Friday's game against Goddard. But trailing Goddard 26-20 at halftime, the Mustangs still were within striking distance and Modin implored his team to play harder. The...
The Benjamin Logan Lady Raiders were victorious against Kenton Ridge last night 55 to 38. The 7th grade Lady Raiders lost to Kenton Ridge 19 to 15. Kylie Harner had 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Elliott Butler added 4 points and 4 rebounds. The 8th grade Lady Raiders...
The Colleton County Lady Cougars earned a 56-50 Region VII-AAAA win over Hilton Head last week. Later in the week they fell 54-36 to Bluffton High School to finish the week 9-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Against Hilton Head High School on Tuesday, January 4, the Lady Cougars...
BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Two area powerhouses squared off in Bossier City tonight, with the Bossier Bearkats hosting cross-river rival Huntington. The number six team in 4A got out to a 10-0 lead behind eight first quarter points from Rayshaun McCullar. Huntington lead 14-1 in the first before potential McDonalds All-American Joseph Manning started to heat up. Manning hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the lead in half. Huntington lead 19-12 at the end of the first.
