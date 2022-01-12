Tigers pick up win over Miller, 54-46

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Two area powerhouses squared off in Bossier City tonight, with the Bossier Bearkats hosting cross-river rival Huntington. The number six team in 4A got out to a 10-0 lead behind eight first quarter points from Rayshaun McCullar. Huntington lead 14-1 in the first before potential McDonalds All-American Joseph Manning started to heat up. Manning hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the lead in half. Huntington lead 19-12 at the end of the first.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO