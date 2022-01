Ford gave us an all-new Escape for the 2020 model year, then enhanced the lineup with the Escape PHEV for 2021. There have been few material changes since the all-new model, though, and that doesn't change for 2022. According to Ford Authority, the automaker has made a couple of changes to feature availability the same way it did for the 2021 car. The 2022 Escape SEL won't come standard with roof rails anymore, they'll be a standalone option. And the Escape Titanium's formerly standard Bang & Olufsen audio will become an extra-cost option in the Titanium Elite package. Furthermore, citing "sources familiar with the matter," prices will change on the entire Escape lineup.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO