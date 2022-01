Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park. The saga is not finished, however, with a possible three-year ban from the country still hanging over Djokovic’s head given the potential for a discretionary call from the immigration minister to supersede the home affairs minister who was included as part of the court case.The saga has become a major diplomatic incident with Australians furious that Djokovic, who has openly opposed vaccinations,...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO