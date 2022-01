India has again reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths amid an emerging third wave in the country and the global spread of the Omicron variant.In the last 24 hours ending Wednesday, India saw a sharp spike of 194,720 Covid cases: a surge of 15.86 per cent from Tuesday’s count of 168,063 infections.The number of deaths also rose to 442 compared to the 277 reported on Tuesday, an almost 60 per cent increase.The country has reported a total number of 484,655 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, a figure which experts say is likely an understatement of the true toll.The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO